Measles Returns to Chicago, and You'll Never Guess Where

Stephen Green | 1:45 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Measles, once virtually eliminated from American life, has returned to Chicago — and you'll never guess where in the city the nasty little virus has made its big comeback.

Advertisement

Illegal immigrant shelters.

OK, so you probably guessed exactly that, and you aren't at all surprised, are you?

The not-so-shocking news came to my attention via the invaluable Twitter/X user known only as End Wokeness.

The Chicago Sun-Times recently reported that "the city has reported 26 measles cases, 19 of which have been in children younger than 5. Most of the cases have been associated with the Pilsen migrant shelter."

That was on Monday. By Wednesday morning, the number of cases had risen to 31. As a result, city health officials say that illegal aliens at Pilson "should receive a second dose of the measles vaccine 28 days after the first shot."

Or as PJ Media's own Rick Moran put it 10 days ago, the outbreak makes Chicago "just like any other third-world city."

Measles had been basically eradicated from this country by 2000 when the CDC declared us free of "circulating" measles. Thanks to a safe and effective vaccine, we went from suffering 3,000 cases per million people in 1960 to just 13 per million.

Advertisement

We do still have the occasional outbreak, usually in wealthier neighborhoods where vaccination has fallen out of fashion. 

"It is a strange first-world irony that wealthier, better-educated parents are the ones reducing infant vaccination rates," Orange County, Calif., medical director Matt Zahn said a few years ago. “Many people in this country have never seen a case of measles... We’re a victim of our own success.”

I'm reminded now of Tom Lehrer's old joke about a college friend who attended medical school and was specializing in "diseases of the rich." It's a lucrative field, to be sure — even though, when it comes to measles, the market was entirely self-created.

The current measles outbreak in Chicago — and I'd be genuinely surprised if it turns out to be the only one we experience — is the creation of Presidentish Joe Biden. Even fans of legal immigration, like myself, deplore the onslaught Biden has invited at our southern border. We have immigration controls, or at least we once did, in part to prevent the spread of infectious diseases to our shores.

I was just watching "The Godfather, Part II" with my 18-year-old son last week; he was blown away by the orderly treatment of immigrants at Ellis Island during one of the flashbacks to Vito Corleone's childhood. I had to explain to him what quarantine was when ten-year-old Vito was found during his health inspection to have smallpox. 

Advertisement

Thanks to Biden, nothing like that sort of thing happens any longer at our most-traveled border — and so measles has returned.

Recommended: Let's Talk About the Absolute Worst Thing in the World

P.S. Help PJ Media prevent measles, smallpox, and the heartbreak of halitosis by becoming one of our VIP or VIP Gold supporters. You need independent news and analysis, and we need to keep the lights on. You can join here, and don't forget our massive 50% off SAVEAMERICA promo code.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: HEALTH ILLEGAL ALIENS

Recommended

Let's Talk About the Absolute Worst Thing in the World Stephen Green
DNC Goes Into Full Panic Mode About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Bid Matt Margolis
Joe Biden’s Campaign Speech in North Carolina Was a Disaster Matt Margolis
It's the End of the World As We Know It and the Normies Are FINALLY Waking Up Kevin Downey Jr.
Who Is Really Behind the Moscow Terror Attack? Raymond Ibrahim
The Morning Briefing: The RFK Jr. Running Mate Nonsense Was a Welcome Break on a Dark Day Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
What Impact Will Nicole Shanahan Have on the Kennedy Ticket?
Israel Can’t End the War. Only Hamas Can, but It Won’t.
DeSantis Signs Bill Restricting Social Media Access for Kids Under 14 Years Old
Advertisement