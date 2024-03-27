Money Talks and the Smithsonian Walks in Pro-Life Discrimination Case

As lawsuits go, the settlement is not huge. The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum has agreed to pay 12 Catholic students a total of $50,000 after settling a discrimination case. In an egregious act against the First Amendment’s freedom of speech, members of the museum’s staff, in a profanity-laced rant, mocked, insulted, and expelled the students attending the 2023 March for Life from the museum.

Advertisement

Their crime? They were wearing blue hats that read “ Rosary PRO_LIFE.” In the process, the staff members lied to the students, claiming the museum was a “neutral” zone and such hats were forbidden. They said this in total disregard of the fact that people enter the museum all the time with tee shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and hats proclaiming everything from climate change to their favorite sports team.

In other words, the staff were bullying, making up non-existent rules, and attempting to intimidate a group of young students they clearly despised because of the group's religious and political views. The students were faced with the classic petty tyrant. The person who, when given a small degree of authority, lets their power over others go to their head.

The Smithsonian was founded by the federal government but is technically defined as an instrumentality and is not part of the federal government. Although two-thirds of its $1.25 billion budget comes from US taxpayers, this abuse of power is a public concern on many levels.

The ACLJ (American Center for Law and Justice) took up the case. In their statement, they said, “Once in the museum, they were accosted several times and told they would be forced to leave unless they removed their pro-life hats. The group all wore the same blue hat that simply said, 'Rosary PRO-LIFE.' Other individuals in the museum were wearing hats of all kinds without issue.

Advertisement

"The museum staff mocked the students, called them expletives, and made comments that the museum was a “neutral zone” where they could not express such statements. The employee who ultimately forced the students to leave the museum was rubbing his hands together in glee as they exited the building.”

It's not a pretty picture, although, for those who question the importance of the annual March for Life on Washington, it is a reminder that the studied indifference of the federal government and those associated with it may mask a more serious challenge to their consciences and humanity than they let on. Such is the nature of guilt and how it works on consciences. As Shakespeare once wrote, “The lady doth protested too much, methinks.”

While the employees will not be fired (who on the left ever is?), and the museum admits nothing in the settlement, they do stipulate that no such ban on hats and other items making a statement exists. There was no basis in policy requiring the students to be ejected from the museum.

The settlement states, “…the Smithsonian has agreed to settle with our clients, providing a monetary amount of $50,000, a private tour to be given by the director of the National Air and Space Museum, personal apologies, and the public dissemination of an 'after action' report that was conducted by the Smithsonian following the incident that occurred. In addition, the Smithsonian will “further reiterate via a bulk distribution method to all security officers stationed at all Smithsonian museums open to the public and the National Zoological Park, the current Smithsonian policy regarding the wearing of hats or other types of clothing with messages, including religious and political speech.”

Advertisement

The museum even has to now arrange a screening of the security footage for the students where they can view the harassment.

And in an unusual twist, the museum’s director has to personally participate in the settlement, “The Parties and Potential Plaintiffs further agree that Director Browne or his successor shall provide a tour of the Museum on one day, at a time and date to be mutually determined by the Parties and Potential Plaintiffs, to Plaintiffs and Potential Plaintiffs who are able to attend. For those Plaintiffs or Potential Plaintiffs who are unable to attend, Director Browne or his successor will provide an apology via Zoom, Webex, or other video calling software platform, at a time to be mutually determined by the Parties and Potential Plaintiffs."

RELATED: U.S. Youth Become More Pro-Life - Republicans, Take Note

Bob Zimmerman’s excellent space and aerospace website Behind the Black has followed the story since it occurred. While his work on the Internet and radio focuses on space exploration and innovation he sums up the story very aptly.

“Nevertheless , this is a clear victory for free speech, and a solid defeat for the leftist thugs who tried to silence these kids. It will be very difficult, if not impossible, for them to attempt such silencing again, for a good long time.

Advertisement

"What must happen now is that more pro-life students should show up at Air & Space, wearing similar pro-life clothing, and dare anyone to challenge them. You only keep your freedom if you exercise it, without fear.”



