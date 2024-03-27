Weird, Huh? Biden Campaign and NYT in Sync on 'Trump Will Kill Obamacare' Talking Point.

For almost all of the twenty-plus years that I have been writing about leftist bias in the mainstream media, I have referred to The New York Times as "The Official Publication of the Democratic National Committee." Whenever the Dems seize upon a new talking point, the well-trained propaganda lapdogs at the Times will begin echoing the message.

Advertisement

In Olden Times (pre-2016), Times writers would let there be a little lag time between when Democrats began repeating something and when they would start their cheerleading. That was because they wanted a little bit of cover so they could insist that they weren't really a functional communications arm of the DNC. They gave that up when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016. They wear their bias like a badge of honor now, even the ones who laughingly refer to themselves as "journalists."

On Tuesday the addled chief executive of the United States gave a speech in North Carolina, which my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote about:

Speaking of "Donald Trump and his MAGA friends," Biden claimed that "they want to get rid of the Affordable Healthcare Act again," a line of fearmongering that he and fellow Democrats have gone with. That fearmongering continued, as he pointed out that " Kamala and I have come back to North Carolina to celebrate the ACA and to remind all of us we can’t take anything for granted."

Betting apps should give over/under odds on how many coherent sentences there are when both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at the same event. I'm taking the under every time. Maybe Madame Veep was only tagging along because DOCTOR Mama Jill is sick of helping him off of stages.

Although I'm voting for Trump, I don't consider myself "MAGA." Biden keeps repeating it like a defective parrot that only learned one thing, however, and it's irritating me so much that I might go get a MAGA tattoo.

Advertisement

Back to the DNC/Times coordination.

I read Rebecca's post on Tuesday night when I was putting together the Morning Briefing. The "No Obamacare Scare," as I like to call it, was only a paragraph in Biden's speech. Paul Krugman, Biden's Number One Cheerleader at the New York Times, devoted an entire column to it on the same day. Here's his breathless conclusion:

So the reality of Obamacare’s success won’t deter Republicans who want to destroy it. If anything, the law’s success only increases their determination to kill it, because it shows that, contrary to their ideology, government actually can make Americans’ lives better. And Trump will go along — he’ll egg them on — because making Americans’ lives better isn’t his primary objective. Ultimately, right-wingers would like to rip up America’s whole safety net. But they’ll probably start with Obamacare; if they sweep this year, I won’t be surprised if the program is effectively gone by 2026.

That's just straight-up prevarication, which is Krugman's brand.

Relevant: Paul Krugman — People Who Don't Love Biden's Economy Just Haven't 'Done Their Homework'

No Republican running for office this year thinks that a platform heavy on nuking Obamacare is the ticket to winning, especially Trump. His focus (I know, I'm surprised he's focusing too) has been on the border and the economy. The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media certainly don't want a border conversation, so they have to come up with as many untruthful shiny object distractions as they can.

Advertisement

Thus, another "Republicans are going to take this away from you!" lie. Before Obamacare, it was 30 years of them lying about Republicans cutting Medicare and wanting to end Social Security. As I've mentioned before, I've honestly lost count of how many grandmas I've killed at this point from voting Republican.

Actually, I should wrap this up. Those grannies aren't going to push themselves off the cliff.