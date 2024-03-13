Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sczedalmund was a mental repository of both North American folk dancing lore and avant-garde baked bean recipes.

It's been a while since we've discussed the Biden crime family and its main characters, the President of the United States and his ne'er-do-well son, Hunter. Now that the wildly tense primary drama is officially over, we can get back to catching up with these two scamps.

Some of the House Republicans have been doing their level best to get to the bottom of exactly what Hunter was up to while Pops was doing his eight-year stint as Barack Obama's Crazy Joe the Wonder Veep. They've definitely made progress, but Hunter is still running about freely, pretending to be a serious artist and a recovering drug addict.

The younger Biden loudly proclaims his innocence yet has been less than cooperative with the Republican investigations. He eventually comes around, but only after a lot of complaining and legal wrangling.

It's almost as if he has something to hide.

The House Oversight Committe invited Hunter Biden up to Capitol Hill for a chat and the response from Biden and his lawyer was both ludicrous and a little bit telling. This is from Robert:

Hunter Biden, a man whose entire life is a carnival sideshow, has just refused an invitation from House Republicans to appear at a hearing next week, dismissing the whole thing as a “carnival sideshow.” Yeah, you see, Hunter, he’s a serious guy. A man who takes hundreds of naked selfies in the company of cocaine and hookers is much too austere and dignified to be subjected to the indignity of a hearing in the House of Representatives. The New York Post reported on Wednesday that The Big Guy’s bag man “rejected an invitation from House Republicans to appear for a public hearing next week alongside former business associates.” This was what he called a “carnival sideshow,” and Hunter and his team weren’t finished.

Yeah, the carnival sideshow thing was a hoot. As Robert pointed out, Hunter is not exactly a paragon of decorum. We wouldn't want to cast aspersions on the reputation of a guy who dated his dead brother's widow now, we? Tijuana donkey shows have probably turned Hunter Biden away on more than one occasion for being too classless.

His attorney Abbe Lowell went on with a screed that came off more like a public relations agent in a rough spot than a lawyer who knew that his client was innocent and in the clear.

Hunter Biden oozes sleaze and an air of malodorous wrongdoing. He claims that he's not that guy anymore, so why not take an on-camera opportunity to prove it? One of his old business pals is wondering the same thing, which Matt wrote about:

And now, Tony Bobulinski, one of his former business associates, is calling him out. "I was disappointed to see the news today that Hunter is running away from his chance to tell the American people the truth," Bobulinski said in a statement received by PJ Media. "He’s been adamant in wanting to go before the American people, and Oversight is now giving him that opportunity. Now is the time to step up, Hunter, as you have said you want to do. Don’t cower in the face of accountability and in this fight for truth and democracy! If by chance March 20th really doesn't work due to your multiple criminal indictments, please name the date and time and I will be happy to join you at a second hearing for the American people."

Ouch.

Here's the thing, Hunter Biden can keep giving the finger to the Republicans — or anyone, for that matter — who comes after him because his father has transformed the Department of Justice into his political expediency enforcement agency. Sure, Merrick Garland and his goon squad have made a show of going after Hunter, but he's still doing OK.

The Old Man isn't going to be throwing his boy under the bus for anything. Even if Hunter does have to take a temporary hit to distract from Joe's uselessness during the campaign, he'll suffer the minimum and still be protected from having the entire house of cards fall down on him.

The stink around Hunter eventually leads to Joe. That's why Hunter knows that he can't really be touched right now. Yes, he has a high-powered attorney, but he also has the full weight of the Executive Branch working to keep the wolves at bay. Hunter Biden isn't going to be fitted for an orange jumpsuit (Do they even wear those in federal prisons?) any time soon.

But that doesn't mean he and the pater familias are innocent.

Everything Isn't Awful

Extraordinary white moose was spotted taking a dip in a pool in Sweden's Varmland County pic.twitter.com/3xbNUocSeZ — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 13, 2024

SFK of the Day

COVID Government Tyranny Began in Earnest Four Years Ago — Some Seething Recollections

"The 15 days took more than two years (OK, longer), and we're still counting how many lives of people who didn't die from COVID were upended or destroyed. The further removed we are from it, the more we're learning that so much of what was imposed upon us in the name of public health was arbitrary. Rights and livelihoods were trampled simply because execrable garbage humans like Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer got off on it. COVID was a sexual power fetish for them."

Shot of Vodka

Woke Sonja Looks Like Something Red Sonja Wouldn't Hesitate to Kill

"The character created for an audience of teenage boys is now being pitched as female empowerment. Here's a spoiler: the young males won't show up for Woke Sonja and neither will the imaginary personal pronouns crowd.

More ominously, screenwriter Tasha Huo hinted (above link) that "Red Sonja" would give audiences a glimpse into “how women uniquely survive out in the world." If it isn't with sword-wielding ass-kickery, audiences won't care.

Look, Red Sonja as-is is female empowerment."

The Kruiser Kabana

