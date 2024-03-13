COVID Government Tyranny Began in Earnest Four Years Ago — Some Seething Recollections

Because I work alone at home, I can go for extended periods of time without knowing the date. I was outside talking to my neighbor this morning when she said that her teenage son had reminded her that this was the fourth anniversary of when the COVID madness really hit the fan. I replied, "It's the thirteenth?"

Advertisement

It was a two-day rollout here in the Kruiser family. On March 12, 2020, my daughter's track season was canceled. An hour or so after that, the final semester of her senior year of college was canceled. There was no careful thought or deliberation about disrupting young people's lives, just blind obedience to lying bureaucrats who were making panic-inducing proclamations based on very little evidence.

My daughter was on spring break at Fordham University in the Bronx, and our tradition was to fly to Ann Arbor, MI to have some time together and to see my mom and sister. Our tickets were for March 13, so that's the date that sticks in my mind. We canceled the flights more out of confusion than panic, thinking that we might be able to reschedule for a few days later once we figured out what the hell was going on.

We then settled into the years-long nightmare known as "15 Days to Slow the Spread."

In the beginning, we weren't feeling the gloom too much. My work life didn't change at all, and I suddenly had a calendar full of Zoom happy hours. It was all going to be over soon, according to the "experts," and we weren't fretting a lot.

What followed was one of the darkest non-wartime periods in this once-free country's history. That's my personal opinion. I wasn't alive during the Great Depression, so I might just be full of it.

I tend to be a rather even keel kind of guy. It's best to not get too worked up about things when one is neck-deep in politics for work five days a week. Recollections about the pandemic lunacy make me want to start punching things. Or people.

Advertisement

Just the people who were involved in inflicting the tyranny.

Practically overnight, ignorant bureaucrats and politicians who you wouldn't trust to water your plants for a weekend were making decisions for millions of people. Decisions about almost every aspect of citizens' lives, including taking a way the right of people to comfort dying loved ones and then the right to properly grieve them if they died.

I know people who had to go through this, and they're still messed up. Grieving rituals aren't arbitrary. Every culture has them for a reason. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky decided that people shouldn't be allowed to gather and say goodbye to a parent who had just passed.

Pure evil.

Hence, the punching urge.

The 15 days took more than two years (OK, longer), and we're still counting how many lives of people who didn't die from COVID were upended or destroyed. The further removed we are from it, the more we're learning that so much of what was imposed upon us in the name of public health was arbitrary. Rights and livelihoods were trampled simply because execrable garbage humans like Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer got off on it. COVID was a sexual power fetish for them.

The pandemic's most insidious non-lethal destruction was aimed at American election laws, which became essentially nonexistent. Election transparency didn't take a back seat to public health, it got run over by it while crossing the freeway. We are obviously still dealing with the effects of that.

Advertisement

The oft-mentioned deep political divide in America was made deeper and permanent by COVID. The people who embraced tyrannical government overreach and those who felt that all of that was a waking nightmare are never going to get along. We were probably headed here anyway, and COVID merely sped up the process.

If we're turning lemons into lemonade, at least we got some clarity out of the pandemic.

After writing this, I'm going to need some vodka in that lemonade.

(Anytime we questioned the government narrative on COVID, we were censored and demonetized. The Big Tech leftist lackeys are at it again. You can help us fight back by becoming one of our VIP subscribers for a whopping 50% discount when you use the promo code CENSORSHIP.)