Is America Past the Point of No Return?

The corruption of the Democrats—particularly those in the Biden administration—seems to know no bounds.

Here are just a few things they have their hearts set on:

Advertisement

Remaking the Supreme Court

Jailing Donald Trump, keeping him off the ballot, and bankrupting him and his family

Spying on conservative Americans, treating them as terrorists

Banning voter ID

Using lawfare as their preferred political strategy

Importing millions of illegals

Censoring free speech

Getting rid of the Electoral College

Destroying conservative media.

And those are just the ones we know about. It's all designed to ensure a permanent Democrat (read: leftist) government and ruling class. They want the rubes in flyover country to have no say in our government and to be marginalized (or jailed) out of existence — especially the ones who wear MAGA hats.

Expect it to escalate as the 2024 election nears.

The Left is desperate to beat Donald Trump in 2024, and there's no telling what they're capable of at this point.

Here are just a few of the stories we've recently covered that demonstrate how the Left is working overtime to destroy our great country:

Could Illegal Alien Flood Rig Congress, Electoral College for Dems?

Will Trump's Momentum Overcome Potential Fraud in November?



The Biden Administration May Have Delivered the Coup de Grâce to the 'Gig Economy'

Bidenflation Is Even Worse Than You Think

As More Damning Evidence Comes Out Against J6 Committee, Liz Cheney Is Doubling Down

Advertisement

And that list doesn't even include what may be the worst of it — the Biden family's personal corruption. Oh, and don't forget about the possibility of another "emergency" lockdown.

So back to my original question: Can it be stopped? The answer to that hangs in the balance right now. Are there enough Americans who will stand up and say "enough" in the voting booth this year? I honestly don't know, but somehow, some way, we've got to make it stop if we're to bequeath to our children and grandchildren a sane and law-abiding nation.

One thing I do know for certain: PJ Media will continue to report on stories that the left-wing media doesn't want you to see. If you can afford to chip in a few bucks a month to become a VIP member, we'd be very grateful for your support. We promise to put every dollar you spend on a VIP membership to good use in holding the corrupt Biden administration accountable in the lead-up to one of the most critical elections of our lifetime. Sign up here — it's around $2/month for a standard VIP plan and $4/month for Gold.