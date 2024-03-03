Will Trump's Momentum Overcome Potential Fraud in November?

Current projections show Donald Trump ahead of Joe Biden for the 2024 election, and it is easy to see why.

Joe Biden has proven himself to be an objectively bad president in every conceivable category and makes whatever baggage Trump has look particularly insignificant, even if you do not believe the lawfare is a means of preventing Trump from returning to the White House.

Polls show Biden is losing voters by the day, even among demographics that Democrats have taken for granted for decades.

So Trump is poised to win and win bigly, right?

I am an optimist at heart, so I want to say yes, but there remains a question we Republicans and conservatives need to ask ourselves:

If 2020 was indeed stolen, what makes you think they won't steal 2024?

Kari Lake was asked not too long ago if she believed her race for Senate would be fair, to which she encouraged viewers to "go beast mode" and "vote like your life depends on it" precisely because she believed the election was "Not fair, but I think what we are going to see is so many people pouring out to vote [that] it is going to be hard for them to keep up and pump in bogus ballots."

Occam's Razor suggests this will be the simplest solution, but one must remember how Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Michigan stopped counting votes in 2020, and suddenly Biden took the lead.

Trump is polling ahead of Biden in those states now, and the anti-Israel Muslims are leaving Biden, but that doesn't mean Trump has more people voting for him, and poll monitoring will be necessary.

But who knows what lame excuse will be conjured up to prevent poll watchers from catching election shenanigans.

Even discarding those, is it too late for states to implement voter ID laws and switch to hand-counted paper ballots in time? Attempts to make it federal law will be too slow even without the fact that the Senate will not vote on it and Biden would veto it anyway, much like the Secure the Border Act. Blue strongholds will not pass election integrity laws either.

Still, I have written before that the Trump campaign does not really need to spend money on advertising since the mainstream media's coverage of his fight against lawfare is all the advertising he needs. His supporters are energized by the bogus civil fraud case's ruling and the Fani Willis case falling apart, and the Trump haters will not be persuaded anyway.

Instead, the Trump campaign should divest resources into get-out-the-vote drives and anti-voter fraud campaigns, which would not only guarantee Trump voters but bring awareness to voter fraud and encourage vigilance against it.

He may have an insurmountable base of dedicated supporters as the de facto incumbent and a growing cohort of people sick of Biden and at least willing to hold their noses and vote for him, but the real challenge for Donald Trump in 2024 is ensuring the election will be clean and without interference once November comes.

After all, this bears repeating: If you believe 2020 was stolen, what prevents them from stealing 2024?