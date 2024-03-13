Now We Know Why That Philly Mass Shooting Story Vanished

Remember that brutal mass shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop in which eight high school kids were gunned down? It's understandable if you don't.

Whereas the shooting follows an oh-so-familiar pattern of shoot-'em-ups shredding America's big blue cities, it doesn't fit the preferred narrative. By that I mean, all of the shooters were black.

Advertisement

The legacy media is racist against Asians and Whites https://t.co/HdGpnmE34k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

But you likely knew that when the Pravda press didn't release the descriptions of the shooters right away, much like the information the media hid after the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade.

UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Philadelphia last week.



You didn’t hear about it because it didn’t fit the narrative. pic.twitter.com/UhW6PbDPts — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 12, 2024

Police have arrested three suspects and expect a fourth to turn himself in on Wednesday.

Eight teens were shot, but one kid considered the main target, was hit eight times. Police are investigating the possibility that this was a gang-related retaliation shooting for another bus stop blasting a week earlier.

FACT-O-RAMA! Much to the disdain of Philly's Marxist political machine, no MAGA hats were found at the scene of the crime.

The case took an interesting turn when investigators recovered a .40 cal Glock 22 which had been altered with a "glock switch" that turned the semi-auto weapon into a a fully automatic "machine gun" pistol.

Let's add up the gun felonies thus far: an underage teen had possession (one!) of an illegally altered (two!) firearm (three!) and unloaded (four!) an extended magazine (five!) at a bus stop full of people.

Hey Count, how many gun felonies is that? pic.twitter.com/Z892GDzwY1 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

I haven't even started the eight counts of attempted murder, nor have I counted the charges on the other three suspects since I do not know if their weapons were similarly altered.

This is a nightmare scenario for thug-loving Marxists on the left. As much as they press the myths that rural America is crawling with drooling peckerwoods armed with Terminator-like Gatling blasters, eager to perforate minorities, the evidence suggests something quite different. Black men are massacring black men in terrifying numbers, and at least one had a machine gun.

Related: Four Mass Shooting Truths to Shut Down Your Liberal Family Members at Thanksgiving Dinner

As I've written about again and again, black people commit no fewer than 70% of mass shootings. Many of these shootings are gang-related. Others occur at street parties.

BLAST-O-RAMA! Philly has had three mass shootings this year, resulting in three dead and 16 wounded. The City of Brotherly Love had 21 mass shootings last year.

The left will ignore this shooting until it's time to purloin your firearms. Democrat politicians nationwide love a high number of shootings, most of which won't involve law-abiding citizens, when they look to disarm We the People. They allow criminals to remain on the streets, racking up gun-related crimes, and then use these stats in their gun-grabbing skullduggery.

Related: 25 Holiday Mass Shootings: 25 Killed, 161 Injured, 0 MAGA Hats Recovered

Advertisement

As of this writing, the U.S. has seen 74 mass shootings so far this year. The not-so-dirty little secret they don't want you to know is that we've also seen Americans discharge their weapons 249 times in self-defense.

What have we learned?

The Philly bus stop mass shooting that dominated the headline for a micro-minute disappeared when it was apparent that a disgruntled racist white guy did not ventilate those black teens. Much like the tragic Sweet 16 Party mass shooting last year in Dadeville, Ala., that left four dead and 32 injured. All six shooters and all of the victims were black.

The apparatchiks in the Democrat fake news industry are very particular about which shootings will remain in the headlines. And I bet you had no idea that one of the Philly shooters had had a fully automatic pistol with an extended magazine.