Two Georgia Men Who Bombed a Woman's Home Wanted to Unleash a Python to Eat Her Daughter

Two Georgia men are accused of blowing up a woman's home and planning to release a python in the house to eat the woman's daughter.

The woman is unidentified but is reported to be an ex of one of the men arrested.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, both from Richmond Hill, are accused of creating "a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim." The lengths these two losers went to play out a revenge fantasy is truly special. And horrifying.

The intricate plot began to unfold in December 2022 when the two men made contact via cell phone.

That plan included finding a large python to place into the home to eat her daughter, shooting arrows at her front door and mailing dog faeces or dead rats to her. They also spoke about scalping her, the indictment says. Then in January 2023, Mr Glosser found the victim’s home online and mapped out a path to it. Mr Kinsey then acquired and built an “explosive device” at the former’s home. They then carried out their plot to blow up the home on Dremeries Lake Court on 13 January 2023. No one was injured in the explosion.

It's not unknown for pythons to eat small humans in the wild but there's no instance of a python eating a child "on command" as the losers were hoping.

While an appropriate punishment might be throwing both men in a pit of vipers, they are both likely to get long prison sentences.

Both Mr Glosser and Mr Kinsey are charged with stalking; use of an explosive to commit another felony offence; conspiracy to use an explosive to commit a felony; and possession of an unregistered destructive device. Mr Kinsey also is charged with false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. If convicted, the conspiracy charge carries a 20 year prison sentence, with another 10 years for using an explosive device to commit a felony. The DA’s office said that there is no parole in the federal system.

They will likely be celebrities in prison given their imagination and ingenuity. And when you think about it, it's a helluva price to pay just to get back at a woman who probably woke up late to the fact that her ex was not just a jerk, but a dangerous idiot as well.