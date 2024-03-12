The Morning Briefing: NY Fire Dept. Brass Are Bringing Back Soviet 'Knock at the Door' Vibe

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anaspanzia felt that her sharing sessions were having a real impact with the Conrad Bain Memorial Society.

Advertisement

The worst of leftism is taking over the upper echelons of a variety of institutions in the United States. It's both weird and disheartening to see highly educated military and corporate brass kowtowing to an ideological demographic that would prefer that they not exist.

Maybe it's constant overexposure to Democrats that does it to some people. That would explain a story out of New York involving rabid Trump-hating Attorney General Letitia James and some members of the New York City Fire Department. Here's the setup to it from a post that Milt Harris wrote yesterday:

New York is proving once again that it is the East Coast location where common sense goes to die. Last week Attorney General Letitia James gave a speech at a New York Fire Department promotion ceremony. James had been invited to speak at the event, which was held to honor The Rev. Pamela Holmes, the department's second female chaplain and the first black woman to hold that title. Before she even took the stage, some of the firefighters started voicing their displeasure with the decision she made involving the Donald Trump case. As they chanted, "Trump, Trump, Trump," James asked for quiet.

Well, the firefighters weren't in the mood to quiet down and continued to express their displeasure with the chief witch of New York state's witch hunt of Trump.

Advertisement

The firefighters were exercising their right to be critical of a public official, even if it was a little light on tact. Madame Attorney General is a blue state loon who is drunk with power, however, and she is not amused by common folk who disagree with her. She wasn't going to let this one go.

As the chief law enforcement officer of the state, James has some vindictive clout to throw around. She immediately threw some of it at the FDNY higher-ups. More from Milt:

Unbelievably, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens sent an email to department leaders warning of an impending investigation by the Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) into the booing and “Trump” chants directed at James. In true SS style, Hodgens has urged those involved to come forward voluntarily to avoid being pursued by the department which is currently reviewing video footage of the entire ceremony.

Milt shares the contents of Hodgens's email, and it's really creepy. You would have thought that the Trump chanters assaulted James and made off with all of her jewelry. The gist of it is that the firefighters who damaged the delicate feelings of Letitia James had better come forward for their comeuppance and that the New York City fire commissioner doesn't want to have to "hunt" them down.

How very KGB.

It gets creepier. In her article about the story at Townhall, my colleague Sarah Arnold writes that the firefighters who are identified will summoned to "HQ to be educated" about the inappropriateness of their behavior. There was no mention of gulags, but the story is still in progress.

Advertisement

Democrats have been very outspoken when advocating for the public harassment of politicians with whom they disagree. They're going to have to get used to the fact that everybody can play by their rules. Letitia James is a very polarizing figure and ran headlong into an uncomfortable truth for the Democrats: there are vocal pockets of Trump support even in the bluest of places.

Oh, and they're getting bigger thanks to insanity like this.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

SFK of the Day

Democrats' Misogyny on Full Display in Attacks on Trump Supporters Katie Britt and Nancy Mace

"The two successful Republican politicians have hit the triggering trifecta as far as the Dems are concerned: they're Southerners, they've wandered off of the Democratic reservation, and — QUELLE HORREUR! — they're voting for Trump."

A Shot of Vodka

U.S. Prepares to Take a Long Walk Off Biden's Short Gaza Pier

"So maybe Biden's Operation WTF (or whatever they're calling it) promises to be a ginormous clusterfark from top to bottom, but hey, at least the White House will have protected its left flank against accusations of supporting Israeli genocide, right?

Advertisement

Wrong.

The White House will quickly learn that there’s no appeasing the cultural Marxists who hate the Jews and call Israel a colonial-settler state."

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. 'The Purge' Comes to Pittsburgh

'Life Is Good, Dave Is Fat.' A Twitter Account Worth Following

Deadspin Is Now Dead

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. How Toxic Is DEI? These Companies Are Turning Down Billions in Free Money to Avoid It

Evangelical Group to Spend $62 Million on Trump's Re-Election Bid

You Thought You Were Learning a New Language, but There's a Different Agenda Afoot

China Plans to ‘Sinicize’ Islam. We Can Learn From This, But Not in the Way You Might Think.

The Hypocrisy of 'Muh Democracy'

#NewEastBerlinUpdate. FDNY Commissioner Plans to 'Hunt Down' Firefighters Who Chanted Trump's Name

Trevor Bauer Shows He Is Still One of the Best Pitchers in Baseball, yet Scouts Ignore Him

Everything Is Fine: Joe Biden Thinks John McCain Was His Predecessor

Italy: Catholic Diocese Urges Faithful to Participate in Islamic Prayers During Ramadan

Criminal CDC Releases 148 BLANK PAGES on COVID Vax Myocarditis After FOIA

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Are The Republicans Getting Ready For The Election Legal Fight Or Are They Blowing It Again

Cori Bush Sent Some Curious Well Wishes for Ramadan Over the Weekend

FBI Director Confirms Prison Gangs and Islamic Terrorists Are Exploiting the Border

Advertisement

Snickers Pushes Back on Biden's 'Shrinkflation' Claim

Youngkin Vetoes First Round of Virginia Gun Control Bills

Full-Auto Switch Problem Finally Given Some Context

VA Shouldn't be Permitted to Unilaterally Strip Vets of Gun Rights

All the Ways the White House Tried to Remove Mentions of Biden's Poor Memory from the Hur Report

What do they know?!? Global Trade Already Game-Planning for Trump and Tariffs

Rough Chamber of Commerce gig. Taco Bell Stores in Oakland Close Dining Rooms Over Safety Concerns

Florida Progressives Fail to Kill the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law in Landmark Settlement

Is Hillary on the Boeing board? Boeing Whistleblower Found Dead in Truck With 'Self-Inflicted' Gunshot Wound

BLOODBATH: Mass Layoffs at the RNC; More Than 60 Staffers Will Be Let Go (UPDATED)

Slate Addresses the Question We're All Asking About Sydney Sweeney

🎵If pizza can't make it there...🎵 PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment

'Immune to Irony': Jonathan Glazer Dragged for HORRIBLE Antisemitic Oscars Speech

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Impractical Scam of ‘Green’ Wind Turbines

Is Joe Biden Antisemitic? Sure Looks Like It.

'J6 Liz' Cheney Did Even More Than Bury Evidence That Would Vindicate Trump

Advertisement

Joe Biden’s Laken Riley Problem Isn’t Going Away

Aveeno Ad Features Toddler Boy in Dress

Nation of the Flies

Here’s Joe Biden’s REAL Record on COVID

Around the Interwebz

Funny Or Die Names Kathy Goodman CEO As Emphasis Shifts To Short-Form Content

Study: Conflicting values for Hubble constant not due to measurement error

Eclipse Images Throughout History Capture Shock and Awe

Bee Me

Boeing Blames Gravity For Recent Mishaps https://t.co/EiAt2VBX1t pic.twitter.com/UNW3mYAZDE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 11, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes