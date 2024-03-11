Everything Is Fine: Joe Biden Thinks John McCain Was His Predecessor

In the days since his State of the Union address, Joe Biden continues to look worse, and I have to wonder if anyone in the White House is noticing because it’s hard to understand how or why they are letting him embarrass himself this way.

On Monday, Biden flew to New Hampshire for an “official” presidential visit to Goffstown, to discuss “lowering costs for American families,” and to say it was a disaster is an understatement.

"Last night — not long ago, my buddy John McCain passed away,” he said at one point during his speech.

McCain certainly didn’t pass away last night. So I suppose it’s a good thing that Biden corrected himself by saying “not long ago” in reference to McCain’s passing, but even that suggests that he doesn’t remember when McCain died, which was August 2018, nearly six years ago. “Not long ago” is obviously a subjective measurement, but I suspect that Biden, who nearly said that McCain passed away “last night,” thinks he still passed away more recently than he actually did.

And that’s not even the worst part. After mentioning McCain, he said, "My predecessor and friend who went — that's how we ended his career."

Biden claims Sen. John McCain was his "predecessor" pic.twitter.com/BC7jFdiuAM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2024

I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt on the issue of when McCain died, but there’s no way to spin his referring to McCain as his predecessor.

Remember how the media gushed over Biden’s State of the Union speech? Well, he mentioned "my predecessor” a total of 13 times in that speech. So it seems like at the time he knew he was talking about Donald Trump. Apparently, sometime between Thursday evening and Monday afternoon, Biden’s brain has decided that McCain — not Trump — was his predecessor. Imagine that.

Did Biden forget that McCain was actually his opponent in 2008? Just in case Biden needs a reminder, McCain was the Republican nominee for president in 2008 who ran against Barack Obama when Biden was his running mate.

I know Biden likes to claim that McCain was a great buddy of his, but that never stopped him from making shameful personal attacks against him during that campaign. In October 2008, Biden denounced McCain as “an angry man” and accused him of taking “the low road to the highest office in the land.”

Similarly, when the Obama campaign accused McCain of racism, why didn’t Joe defend him? When Obama accused McCain of trying to scare voters by mentioning Obama’s “funny name” or that “he doesn’t look like all those other presidents on those dollar bills,” why didn’t Biden come to his “buddy's” defense?

Biden even had the audacity to accuse McCain of not supporting our troops and wanting to cut their funding. What a grotesque thing to accuse a former prisoner of war and his supposed “buddy” of.

It’s clear that whatever his handlers did for him for the State of the Union, they aren’t continuing anymore at least for now. There are undeniable differences in his demeanor and focus. He can’t manage to speak off the cuff without making major mistakes, and his brain seems to break regularly.

It’s only the middle of March. There are just under eight months to go before Election Day, and trust me, he’s not going to get any better.