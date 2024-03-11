Criminal CDC Releases 148 BLANK PAGES on COVID Vax Myocarditis After FOIA

The CDC — under the guidance of the “no malarkey, Jack,” “most transparent administration in world history” — has released a doozy of a 148-page report on myocarditis induced by the COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s excellent, obviously, that such a lengthy report looks into one of the most serious public health issues of our era. This is what COVID skeptics have been demanding for years at this point — a demand which, until now, has gone nearly entirely ignored by the Public Health™ authorities.

The only catch?

It’s entirely, 100% blank — as in, 148 pages of pure whiteness, by far the whitest thing ever permitted to be associated with the Brandon entity’s diverse White House.

Via The People's Voice (emphasis added):

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “released” a 148-page study on myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and every single word on every page has been completely redacted. Nothing to see here, folks. The 148-page document released by the CDC was in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Epoch Times… Reporter Zachary Steiber explained on X, “Seeing some confusion about this document: It’s a CDC document sent to us in response to a Freedom of Information Act request and is fully redacted.” “The request asked for information about the CDC’s MOVING project. The team has posted several studies, including this one. The CDC plans to submit another paper on updated findings from the project for peer review, a spokesperson told us in January.” The establishment narrative around the COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations and serious health consequences including myocarditis continues to unravel in the face of public scrutiny.

Excited to dive into a new FOIA on the CDC's long-term study of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. https://t.co/ZZptnE02Zu — Zachary Stieber (@ZackStieber) March 7, 2024

Here's the link to the report — not that there’s anything whatsoever to glean from it, aside from the unmitigated gall of whatever CDC bureaucrats had the testicular fortitude to release it into the public domain.

The audacity — the thumbing of the nose at the potentially millions of American victims of COVID malfeasance — stretches the limits of the imagination of even the most cynical government critics.

Surely Trump will remedy this situation and administer justice once he assumes office.

Surely.

Right?

