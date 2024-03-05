The Morning Briefing: A Glorious Twofer — Unanimous SCOTUS Decision and Unanimous Dem Meltdown

Top O' the Briefing

Well, that was certainly an interesting way to kick off the week. One generally doesn't emerge from a weekend expecting the Supreme Court to put a spring into one's Monday step. These interesting times we live in are occasionally the good kind of interesting.

The complete, thorough, and utter beatdown of the Colorado Supreme Court by the Supreme Court of the United States (which Matt covered for us here) was quite the blow to the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers in the American judiciary. I'm no legal expert, and I didn't even stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but I am fairly comfortable in saying that we won't be seeing a lot of 9-0 decisions from this SCOTUS lineup.

The perversions of the law and justice that have been carried out in an effort to rig the 2024 presidential election by keeping Trump off the ballot have been a cancer attacking the "democracy" that the Democrats say they so desperately want to preserve. The more prominent cases in the avalanche of lawfare that's been put in motion to overwhelm Trump have been based on the Democrats' J6 lies.

It's been an embarrassment to those who have eyes to see and this repudiation by SCOTUS was a much-needed infusion of sanity to counter the Democrats' TDS nervous breakdown. This is from our friend Ed Morrissey's analysis of the decision at our sister site HotAir:

The nine justices took this so seriously, in fact, that the court issued the decision per curiam. Even the concurrences simply amplify the arguments in the ruling, although the liberal wing's concurrence takes exception to their scope. In other words, the nine justices want to make sure this lesson in constitutional law sticks, and that the decision in Trump v Anderson offers no purchase for any more nutty theories about the 14th Amendment. And even more as expected, none of the justices offered any opinion on Trump, his actions on January 6, or his status as an alleged "insurrectionist" ... because that was unnecessary. As I also predicted, the court offered a brief history lesson to remind everyone that the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments exist to limit states' powers, not to add to them:

As Ed notes later in his post, Donald Trump hasn't been charged with insurrection. That hasn't stopped the Dems from acting as if he had. The notion that he even fomented insurrection is preposterous because — once more, with feeling — there was no insurrection on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

The meltdown on the Left over the decision was delicious. It was entirely avoidable for them, of course, but they are so blinded by hatred that they're incapable of seeing the potential for their egregious judicial overreach to blow up in their faces.

Matt broke down some of the tantrums in this post, while Bonchie wrote about the reaction of the obviously mentally unwell Colorado secretary of state over at RedState.

For real entertainment, check out Twitchy to see the Twitter/X takedown of the Keith Olbermann tantrum that Matt mentioned.

It's difficult to keep track of media Dems' frequent trips to their fainting couches, but they were freaking out as soon as SCOTUS decided to rule on the Colorado case. That's because, deep in their hearts, they knew that what happened yesterday would happen.

Much of the J6 leftist jihad isn't likely to withstand honest legal scrutiny. As we discussed in yesterday's Briefing, the left-leaning United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit issued a ruling about an unfair J6 sentencing that could ultimately affect over 300 cases that were handled by liberal judges in lower kangaroo courts.

History should not be kind to any of these unhinged J6 insurrection hoaxers, but history isn't that honest anymore. The longer this nonsense goes on, the better the idea of a Trump retribution tour sounds to me.

Everything Isn't Awful

SFK of the Day

Everything But the Skirt — WaPo and NY Times in Helpful Cheerleader Mode for Biden's SOTU

"There have been so many "Rah, rah, Joe!" offerings in the MSM recently that I can almost hear pom-poms shaking in the background when I read The New York Times or The Washington Post. Even when the articles do offer some kernels of unavoidable truth about the desiccated-husk-in-chief, those kernels are couched in oniony layers of delusion."

Shot of Vodka

Somebody Set Us Up the $175 Trillion Debt Bomb

"But no matter what generation you belong to, unless you voted for or at least sought out fiscal conservatives who were honest about the debt bomb, then you're a part of the problem."

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we're having fun over here.

