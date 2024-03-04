Exclusive: Lawyer Celebrates SCOTUS Ballot Ruling as a 'Win' for 'Federalism'

The new U.S. Supreme Court decision foiling the Democrat plan to kick Donald Trump off state ballots is a triumph for America’s “system of federalism,” a prominent Republican lawyer and Trump ally told PJ Media.

Center for Renewing America Senior Fellow and former Trump official Jeff Clark celebrated the ruling in exclusive comments to PJ Media. As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported, the Supreme Court voted unanimously on Monday to permit GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump to remain on the Colorado state ballot. This decision reversed a ruling from a lower court. Leftists had a royal meltdown at this SCOTUS refusal to rig the 2024 election, mourning that allowing a democratic election is an attack on democracy (that’s Democrat logic for you). But others see the ruling as a historic achievement for our Republic as the Founders established it.

Jeff Clark is one such person. “President Trump scored one for the history books today — a victory not just to keep himself on state ballots, but also a win for our system of federalism, better marking out the lines between federal and state authority,” he said. Trump isn’t the only target; all citizens who want to have the power to choose their own leaders should be concerned.

Clark also posted comments on Twitter/X about the ruling and Democrats’ reaction to it. Ultimately, the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to disqualify Trump anyway because he’s not an insurrectionist. Replying to one individual who argued the ruling does not deny Trump is an insurrectionist, Clark called the argument “pure spin” and stated, “Because the States had no power to disqualify President Trump from the ballot, the sham 5–day ‘trial’ that Colorado held is void and all of its factual findings are therefore nullities. This follows as a matter of basic legal logic.”

Furthermore, Clark addressed Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) announcement the Democrats are working on federal legislation to kick Trump off ballots. “That didn’t take long,” Clark commented. “At some level, you have to admire that Marxists like Raskin never give up. The Republican Party ranks are very thin on members this persistent.” If only Republican congressmen were as persistent in achieving justice and enforcing laws as the Democrats are in violating the Constitution to achieve their nefarious goals.

Following the Supreme Court ruling on the Colorado ballot case, Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has also reportedly backed down on removing Trump from ballots, just ahead of the March 5 primary there. Since SCOTUS unanimously determined only Congress can enforce the 14th Amendment, Bellows stated, “votes cast for Mr. Trump in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election will be counted.”

As Clark said, the American federalist system triumphed today.