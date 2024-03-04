Halo Video Game Composer Running For Congress in Nevada as MAGA Republican

Grayson Bakich | 4:34 PM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Microsoft, file

If you're around my age, you probably spent long hours playing Bungie's Halo series and remember its iconic pseudo-Gregorian chant theme (Here it is to jog your memory or relive it):

What if I told you the guy who wrote that theme is running for Congress — as a MAGA Republican, no less?

Yes, Martin O'Donnell is running for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Democrat Susie Lee, which he announced on Discord.

Venture Beat's GamesBeat division provided additional details, describing how O'Donnell intends to "restore sanity to Washington so we can rebuild our economy to have a thriving middle class, bring security to the country and the border, and restore the values that lead to strong families and strong communities."

Key issues he will run on include foster care, economic stagnation, and of course, the border.

O'Donnell told GamesBeat:

I don’t like what’s happening on the border. I look at the border and wonder how are these millions and millions of people coming in without us knowing who they are or where they’re going? That just doesn’t seem you should handle a country. Your country should have secure borders. And that doesn’t seem like a controversial thought to me. I really am watching state governments fighting the federal government over how to secure borders. It just seems like something’s got to change. That’s just silly. That’s horrible.

He also voted for Trump twice and intends to vote for him in November.

Naturally, leftists on Twitter/X are unhappy (when are they not?) and firing off the usual buzzwords.

Here's just one example:

Someone else called O'Donnell "a horrible person" who somehow ruined his whole year:

This specimen lamented the fact that a guy who worked on a video game came around on Trump, and now his love of Halo is ruined:

An apparent pigeon cried about O'Donnell supporting Israel and repeating the already-worn-out "Israel is committing genocide" schtick:

Lastly, this person similarly decried O'Donnell's Zionism.

You know the memes will be glorious as O'Donnell's campaign picks up steam.

Grayson Bakich

