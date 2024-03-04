GOP Ohio Sen Candidate Bernie Moreno Mocks Gun Owners: 'Do You Really Need 100 Bullets?'

Bernie Moreno, who is running in the hotly contested Republican primary for the Ohio Senate seat currently held by radical Democrat Sherrod Brown, claims to be pro-Second Amendment. It says it right there on his website, where he claims he will "Vigorously defend our constitutional rights, especially the Second Amendment."

How, then, to explain him mocking gun owners and calling for universal background checks in a 2019 podcast?

Moreno, who former President Trump has endorsed, joined Michael Hudak on his podcast "Fortify Your Data," the conversation veered toward political issues. Moreno was the first to bring up guns.

"On the gun debate, we can't say this is how many magazines you are going to have? What kind of gun do you need to have a hundred bullets in it?" he asked.

"That doesn't mean I'm going to take your g-d gun away. Do you really need a hundred bullets at one time? I mean, do you have that kind of ADD? 'No, no, I want to shoot a hundred bullets?'" Moreno and Hudak laughed hysterically at the notion that someone might want to stock up on ammo.

"There's a lot of deer out there," Hudak quipped.

"And are you going to eat a deer that has a hundred bullets in it?" Moreno added. More hysterical laughter over one of our most sacred rights.

"Can we have some types of guns that you say it's kind of like porn? 'PG,' 'R,' 'not-R'?" [more laughter]

"Can't there be some common sense that says that one [gun] is probably out, right, without infringing on someone's rights? Can't we have universal background checks?"

No and no.

Moreno went on to insist in the 2019 interview that he had no interest in getting involved in politics.

That makes two things he's flip-flopped on.

I wrote previously about Moreno's time on the Cleveland Foundation board when the organization gave millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood and other leftist organizations and how he sat on the board of Cleveland State University while a dangerous Confucious Institute was running right under his nose:

OH Senate Hopeful Bernie Moreno Sat on Board of Charity That Donated Millions to Planned Parenthood



Is Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Who He Claims to Be?

Unfortunately, this looks like another Trump endorsee who didn't get vetted beyond "looks good on camera" and "is fabulously wealthy."



Ohioans go to the polls tomorrow to choose who will face off against uber-liberal Sherrod Brown. For the sake of my Second Amendment rights, I hope my fellow Ohioans will choose Sec. of State Frank LaRose, who has an impeccable track record of defending gun rights in the state. We don't need another senator who wants to work with the left on "sensible" gun legislation that will prevent us from protecting our families.

Watch the podcast here. The discussion on gun rights begins just after the 45-minute mark: