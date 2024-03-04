Too Funny: Border Patrol Union Doubles Down on Biden Dis

"Yep, we said all that, and we mean every bit of it," was the message from the National Border Patrol Council on Saturday evening after the union gave its members' putative boss, Presidentish Joe Biden, a hard dis on Saturday morning.

The whole thing got started during Biden's border visit last week when he was caught on video weakly shuffling around, in the words of Bill Maher, "like a toddler with a full diaper."

By Saturday, the NBPC was in Full Mocking Mode.

Board AF1, take nap.



Wake up in place called Brownsville.



Read large teleprompter message, "It's all Trump's fault".



Board AF1, ask who people in green uniforms were, told they "strap" illegal aliens, express horror, take nap.



Wake up, call a lid, hit beach, take nap. pic.twitter.com/exvsDieaVW — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 2, 2024

When Fox News did a quick writeup of the NBPC's tweet, the union doubled down and told Twitter/X that it did indeed mean "every bit of it."

The account, which is "run and funded by Border Patrol agents," spent Sunday continuing to take no prisoners in its online effort to mock POTUS.

Wears Ray Bans trying to look cool.



Still the dumbest person in the room. pic.twitter.com/TZDT80WRee — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 3, 2024

The New York Times called Biden's Thursday photo-op "a chance to shift from defense to offense" on the border crisis, but getting mocked like that by his own Border Patrol agents gives lie to the claim.

Agents aren't even giving Biden much respect when they're forced to stand right there at the lectern with him. Watch the faces on these Border Patrol agents in this video my Twitchy colleague Doug P. shared on Friday.

Biden is at the wide-open border talking about *checks notes* CLIMATE CHANGE pic.twitter.com/KlYXYUyjxH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 29, 2024

"Everyone of them looks like they are in a hostage video. Biden goes to the border and babbles about climate change!! Those agents were NOT happy to be there or see him," Helen M posted.

The absolutely most generous take is that Biden doesn't quite share the same concerns (I told you I was being generous) that Border Patrol agents have about border security, and that the lack of respect is mutual.

On the day of Biden's photo op, NBPC posted, "Attention President Biden: Keep our name out of your mouth today."

Ouch.

More seriously, NBPC pulled no punches posting about the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley by an illegal alien in Athens, Ga. on Feb. 22. "It's not that she 'might' still be alive," the union posted on Sunday. "She 'would' still be alive if BP and ICE were allowed to do their jobs and sanctuary cities/counties/states were held responsible for protecting illegal alien criminals."

"And don't forget Joe Biden's part in all this reckless anarchy."

Continuing the tear, it asked Twitter/X users to "Look at the massive damage Joe Biden and his wrecking crew have inflicted on this country, the economy, and our border in 3 years," and then "imagine what they could do in 8."

The relentless mocking is just more evidence of a fissure that's been growing between Biden and one of his most important constituencies, going back through his six decades in politics. Union guys in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Michigan couldn't stomach Hillary Clinton in 2016 ("Welcome to the party, pal!") and went hard for Trump in 2016. Biden's reputation for being worker-friendly brought a lot of those guys "home" in 2020.

And then he got into office and proved that his workingman schtick was all a lie.

They won't make the same mistake in 2024.

