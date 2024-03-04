Liberal Media Goes Insane After Trump’s Supreme Court Victory

On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that states can’t individually ban candidates for federal office from their state ballot under the 14th Amendment. The move wasn’t a surprise to anyone who watched the oral arguments last month, but there was some question about whether the ruling would be unanimous. Many experts predicted a unanimous ruling, though at times, it appeared that Justice Sonia Sotomayor might dissent.

Donald Trump reacted to the ruling during an interview with Boston-area radio host Howie Carr.

"I know this was anticipated, but you have to feel pretty good about it," Carr said.



"Well, I do," Trump said. "And I was very honored by a nine-to-nothing vote."

He added that this ruling really wasn't about him.

"This is for future presidents," he said. "This is not for me; this is for future presidents, all presidents."

Naturally, the unanimous ruling sent shockwaves through the liberal media. Polls showed that an overwhelming majority of Democrats wanted Trump booted from the ballot, and since the overwhelming majority of the media is made up of Democrats, members of the media were largely unhappy with the ruling.

"Unhappy” is an understatement. They are outright livid, and it’s a glorious sight to behold. Keith Olbermann, for one, literally called for the Supreme Court to be dissolved.

"The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy,” he opined. "Its members including Jackson, Kagan, and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the "court" has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate. It must be dissolved."

He wasn’t by no means the only one.

“This is another example among many that are playing out right now of the Supreme Court playing a huge role in American elections, and it’s not necessarily the case that that’s a good thing for the Supreme Court,” lamented Ken Dilanian of NBC. "The approval levels of the court poll at historic lows ... It’s going to be seen by many people as the court essentially interfering in some sense in the election, & so this is all sort of playing out here in terms of how we assess the Supreme Court & its legacy."

Former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards ironically classified the ruling as election interference on MSNBC.

"Well, I think this Court is exactly where it doesn't want to be in doesn't need to be and that is right in the middle of an election,” she said. "Not since Bush v. Gore, when we see a court just have this many opportunities to interfere in the election going forward."

MSNBC’s @DonnaFEdwards: “Not since Bush v. Gore have we seen a Court that’s had this many opportunities to interfere in the election” pic.twitter.com/GcabhUpkKh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2024

CNN's Dana Bash was also disappointed, despite acknowledging it was the correct ruling.

"You know, look, unfortunately for America, the court isn't necessarily wrong, that this is the way the Framers wanted it to be," she said, seemingly fighting back tears. "They wanted Congress, the people who are closest to their constituents, to be able to make the rules—or the laws. That doesn't change the fact that because of gerrymandering, and the House and all kinds of other issues, they're not doing their job on a lot of these big issues."

🧂CNN has total meltdown over Supreme Court ruling keeping Trump on the ballot



“Unfortunately for America, the court isn’t necessarily wrong..” pic.twitter.com/VBWztwu1c3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

