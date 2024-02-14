The Morning Briefing: It Ain't Paranoia if It's Happening — 'Undocumented' Voting Edition

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Vertenzuz was determined to sell the world on the scrubbing pleasure of his bedazzled shower sponges.

In a just and sane society with free elections, it should be perfectly acceptable to question any anomalies in those elections, especially if they are recurring anomalies. As we are all sadly aware, this society doesn't have much left in the "just and sane" tank.

Conservative questions about election integrity are routinely dismissed by Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media and have been for decades. They take it as a personal affront that anyone would dare impugn the transparency of the American electoral process. A little too personal, if you know what I mean.

For the longest time, we were assured that there was no election fraud whatsoever. None! We were lunatics for even bringing it up. Of course, the real loons are those who stuck by that assertion for a long time.

The Democrat media machine has a gift for moving the goal posts on any issue as soon as facts overwhelm their prevailing narrative. There are occasions now when they will admit that voter/election fraud does exist, just not as much as we rightwing nutjobs say it does. For the most part, however, they are still dismissive of any claims we make, even if the claims are just about the potential for fraud.

Conservatives have been worried for quite a while that the endgame for the open borders Democrats was to mint millions of new Dem voters overnight. At first, we thought that would be achieved through the granting of mass amnesty to illegal aliens. Once blue states began giving all the perks of being legal residents to the illegals, we began to wonder if voting might be one of those perks, even though it's illegal.

Once again, boos, hisses, and imperious dismissals issued forth from the Left.

Athena wrote something yesterday about one very curious aspect relating to the alleged shooter at Joel Osteen's megachurch, illegal alien Genesse Ivonne Moreno:

Moreno is apparently registered to vote in Montgomery County, Texas. When I entered her name and date of birth into the county Voter Registration Database, it hit:

Athena's post offers some evidence that Moreno voted in the 2020 election. You know, the one that Joe Biden got more than 81 million votes in. Weird little coincidence there, isn't it?

Leftists will no doubt write this off as an isolated incident, which it might be. It's not a stretch to get a "where's there's smoke, there's fire" vibe on this one though. The likelihood of only a handful of illegal aliens being on the voter rolls after one is found there probably has the same odds as winning the lottery.

"But what proof do you have that this ONE illegal voter voted Democrat?" leftist fraud deniers might ask.

I have a pretty good idea of who someone here illegally from regions south of us voted for when Donald Trump was president.

It's disturbing to think about how many illegal voters might be making their way to the polls in November now that their numbers are growing so rapidly during the Joe Biden Border Crush. It is an established fact that border officials don't have the resources to keep track of many (most?) of the people flooding across our southern border. If there were some falling through the cracks four years ago and finding their way to the voter rolls, it's a safe bet that even more will now that the cracks have gotten bigger.

I don't doubt for a moment that the Dems would choose the path of least resistance, forget about amnesty for a while, and see how many of our newest occupiers they can get into voting booths in November.

And that they'll swear the whole time they're doing it that they would never even consider such a thing.

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, walking into a singles bar after a show when I was in my late 20s.





