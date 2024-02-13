LIVE RESULTS: Who Will Replace George Santos in Congress?

The race to replace disgraced former congressman George Santos in New York's 3rd Congressional District comes down to tonight.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, who represented the district before launching his failed bid for governor of New York in 2022 is facing off against Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, who is a fascinating conservative candidate.

When Pilip first emerged as the GOP candidate, our own Vodkapundit described her this way: "Lefties are practically wetting themselves because Pilip is an Orthodox Jewish Woman of Color Onetime Synagogue Vice President Former Machine-Gun Toting Paratrooper Mom of Seven. Any two of those items together is enough to make their heads explode, and she has four of five of them going on."

Both candidates are trying their hardest to get out the vote:

There's too much at stake in this election to stay home. Team Mazi is offering free rides to voting locations. Please call 516-662-4633 or visit https://t.co/UXDEYYSiJt if you haven't voted yet and need a ride to the polls. We're counting on your support!! pic.twitter.com/I9bKh08ixT — Mazi Melesa Pilip (@maziforcongress) February 13, 2024

Live from Massapequa…the snow is melting and the roads are clearing. Good for voters…for snowmen, not-so-much.⛄️



Polls are open until 9pm!

Need a ride? Call (646) 770-3557#LetsFixThis pic.twitter.com/t6Q8fmpOhn — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) February 13, 2024

Even though RealClearPolling gives Suozzi a slight edge, just above most polls' margin of error, CNN claims that Democrats are a little worried about this race. In a piece that makes as many digs at Pilip as it can, CNN says that in this district "the signs of a Republican renaissance – and diminishing returns from a disjointed Democratic state party – were soon to come on display."

Will Suozzi prove the polls right? Will Pilip keep the seat in Republican hands? Is she a rising star in the GOP? There are tons of questions surrounding this race, and regardless of the outcome, we may not know all the answers when it's all said and done.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern, and as ever, you'll find the latest, most accurate results right here at PJ Media. You can count on us to cover the aftermath and what this race means — or doesn't mean.