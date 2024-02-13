LIVE RESULTS: Who Will Replace George Santos in Congress?

Chris Queen | 8:30 PM on February 13, 2024
Townhall Media

The race to replace disgraced former congressman George Santos in New York's 3rd Congressional District comes down to tonight. 

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, who represented the district before launching his failed bid for governor of New York in 2022 is facing off against Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, who is a fascinating conservative candidate.

Advertisement

When Pilip first emerged as the GOP candidate, our own Vodkapundit described her this way: "Lefties are practically wetting themselves because Pilip is an Orthodox Jewish Woman of Color Onetime Synagogue Vice President Former Machine-Gun Toting Paratrooper Mom of Seven. Any two of those items together is enough to make their heads explode, and she has four of five of them going on."

Both candidates are trying their hardest to get out the vote:

Even though RealClearPolling gives Suozzi a slight edge, just above most polls' margin of error, CNN claims that Democrats are a little worried about this race. In a piece that makes as many digs at Pilip as it can, CNN says that in this district "the signs of a Republican renaissance – and diminishing returns from a disjointed Democratic state party – were soon to come on display."

Advertisement

Will Suozzi prove the polls right? Will Pilip keep the seat in Republican hands? Is she a rising star in the GOP? There are tons of questions surrounding this race, and regardless of the outcome, we may not know all the answers when it's all said and done.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern, and as ever, you'll find the latest, most accurate results right here at PJ Media. You can count on us to cover the aftermath and what this race means — or doesn't mean. 

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

EXCLUSIVE: Megachurch Shooter, an Alien Who Should Have Been Deported, Likely Voted in 2020 Election Athena Thorne
New Report Says Obama CIA Worked With International Spy Agencies to Get Trump Victoria Taft
BREAKING: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached Matt Margolis
VIDEO: Biden Whacks His Least Vulnerable Spot on Marine One Stephen Green
Now We Know Who Thought It Was a Good Idea for Biden to Deliver His Angry Speech Matt Margolis
Guess Who Biden Blames for His Own COVID Failure Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
VIDEO: Biden Whacks His Least Vulnerable Spot on Marine One
Kruiser's Handy Election Year Guide to Topics the Democrats' Media Hacks Will Be Censoring
A Lesson in Perseverance for Conservatives
Advertisement