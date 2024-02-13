New Report Says Obama CIA Worked With International Spy Agencies to Get Trump

When the Trump-Russia operation began unraveling, it was clear that there was an international cast of characters involved in the frame-up. The operation to get Trump — in time to torpedo his election in 2016 and then subvert his presidency — involved the Hillary Clinton campaign, the CIA's John Brennan, who informed President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden of the operation, the FBI, which appeared to cover it up, a reputed Russian spy working for a Democrat think tank, a mysterious Maltese professor, an international honeypot, an Australian diplomat, and a British spy.

It was the earthly equivalent of the Star Wars cantina scene. The "Six Ways from Sunday" crowd tried to trap Trump World into revealing that they were working with the Russians to win the election. When Trump won, the FBI continued the frame-up and attempted to hog-tie the Trump campaign in investigation after investigation during his presidency. Indeed, the Durham special counsel report said that the FBI had no — zero — reason to open the investigation into Trump but did it anyway.

"Witch hunt" doesn't begin to do this operation justice.

Those are some of the broad strokes of what we know. Now here's more of the story.

An investigative report from Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and reporter Alex Gutentag reveals that the Five Eyes spy agencies were tasked to spy on Team Trump to connect him to the Russians to defeat him in the 2016 election.

The report appears to confirm previous reports that Western World's spy agencies were tasked by the CIA's Brennan to spy on "26 Trump associates" to "‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC [Intelligence Community] and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.”

It eventually became a frame-up. It was all an information operation run by our own clandestine spy agencies as well as used by the FBI to investigate, and it was, needless to say, all likely unconstitutional. The idea of using other spy agencies to spy on U.S. citizens without justification is still illegal.

The report, which will be revealed over the next couple of days on Racket and Public Substacks and behind paywalls, reveals that Trump ordered the details of the Intelligence Community operation against him declassified before he left office.

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket. If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

Let's go to the tote board: The IC interfered with the 2016 and 2020 elections, and now the Biden Administration is interfering with the 2024 election. Obama had a hand in all of this interference. Gee, if this keeps up, Americans may lose faith in our law enforcement and other institutions. Kidding. We know they already have. And with good reason.

Americans need an apology and for room to be made at the Washington, D.C., Gulag for this treason. I suggest we start with these three.