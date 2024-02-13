BREAKING: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Impeached

On its second attempt, the House of Representatives successfully to impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday.

The final vote was 214-213, with three Republicans—Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.)—siding with Democrats against impeaching Mayorkas, and Democrats united against it. Both Republicans and Democrats had two members not vote.

Mayorkas is now the first cabinet official to be impeached since War Secretary William Belknap in 1876.

The articles of impeachment accused Mayorkas of violating his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

"Throughout his tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security," the impeachment resolution read. "In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining in the United States. His refusal to obey the law is not only an offense against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, it also threatens our national security and has had a dire impact on communities across the country."

The resolution continued, "Despite clear evidence that his willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law has significantly contributed to unprecedented levels of illegal entrants, the increased control of the Southwest border by drug cartels, and the imposition of enormous costs on States and localities affected by the influx of aliens, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has continued in his refusal to comply with the law, and thereby acted to the grave detriment of the interests of the United States."

The resolution also noted that Mayorkas "knowingly made false statements and knowingly obstructed lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security [...] principally to obfuscate the results of his willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law."

Despite the successful impeachment in the House, a conviction in the Senate isn't likely to happen, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has refused to commit to even holding a trial.

The successful impeachment was praised by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

"For nearly a year, the House Homeland Security Committee has taken a careful and methodical approach to this investigation and the results are clear: from his first day in office, Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and consistently refused to comply with federal immigration laws, fueling the worst border catastrophe in American history. He has undermined public trust through multiple false statements to Congress, obstructed lawful oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, and violated his oath of office," Johnson said in a statement received by PJ Media. "Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached, and Congress has a constitutional obligation to do so. Next to a declaration of war, impeachment is arguably the most serious authority given to the House and we have treated this matter accordingly."

