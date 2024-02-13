New Devastating Testimony Reveals Joe Biden's Involvement in Hunter's Business

In 2017, Joe Biden had a meeting with the chairman of the Chinese energy company that Hunter Biden intended to establish a joint venture with, according to testimony by Hunter Biden associate Rob Walker. Walker appeared before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees earlier this month as part of the impeachment inquiry against President Biden. According to Walker, the meeting took place at the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C..

Advertisement

Fox News Digital reviewed a transcript of the testimony.

"I don’t remember the exact time, but I remember being in Washington, D.C., and the former vice president stopped by. We were having lunch," Walker testified.

Walker was unable to recall an "exact" date but said it likely took place "at some point" in 2017.

"I can say it was for certain he was out of office," Walker said.

Walker said the lunch took place "at the Four Seasons in a restaurant in a private room." "I’m certain—I’m certain Ye was there," Walker said, noting there were also other CEFC business partners. Ye Jianming, at the time, was the chairman of Chinese energy company CEFC. Walker said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss "ways we could work together." "I don’t think we had structured a deal on how to work together at this point," Walker said, noting the meeting lasted "probably an hour and a half," but said Biden "was not" there for the entirety of the meeting. "The former vice president was not there the entire time. He was there maybe 10 minutes," Walker said. "He spoke nice, you know, normal pleasantries. I think he probably did most of the talking and then left." Walker testified that Biden addressed the entire group—which consisted of approximately 10 CEFC-linked individuals— during his visit.

Advertisement

For years, Biden insisted without any ambiguity that he never discussed business with Hunter.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," he said.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden previously said “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”



Today it’s reported that Biden met with the chairman of the Chinese energy firm Hunter sought to create a joint venture with at the Four Seasons.pic.twitter.com/mTsD5XItMI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 13, 2024

According to Walker's testimony, Joe Biden's appearance "likely" occurred before Robinson Walker LLC received $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to CEFC. Walker also said that the Biden name clearly had clout that benefited the business.

"He had an interesting last name that would probably get people in the door," Walker said. When pressed again as to why correspondence came from Hunter Biden, Walker testified: "It had just seemed—if a U.S. entity was going to have a foreign national represent them, It would probably make more sense to come from Hunter versus me." "Because he’s the son of the vice president at the time, correct?" Walker was asked. "He is the son of a vice president at the time, yes," Walker replied. "So it made more sense to get this business deal to put him as the front-facing person, right?" Walker replied: "Yes."

Advertisement

Another former business partner of Hunter Biden's, Tony Bobulinski, testified on Tuesday, revealing that Joe Biden intentionally maintained "plausible deniability" while his family made millions from foreign entities.

From Tony Bobulinski’s opening statement to House Oversight and Judiciary:

“From my direct personal experience… it is clear to me that Joe Biden was “the Brand” being sold by the Biden family. His family’s foreign influence peddling operation – from China to Ukraine and… pic.twitter.com/QwVJjohDvc — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 13, 2024

. W