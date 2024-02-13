Why Won't Leftists Stop Attacking People? Aww, You Know Why!

As far as the Pravda press is concerned, there are two types of shootings: those that make the headlines and those that do not. But lately, both have one thing in common — leftists are frequently the people pulling the triggers.

FACT-O-RAMA! Leftist jackpuddings look at every mass shooting hoping to find one of two things: a shooter they can label a "white supremacist" or an "AR-15-like" gun they can demonize.

Sometimes a shooting will make the headlines by mistake. To the leftist news media ghouls, a "mass shooting" at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Texas on Sunday seemed perfect. The shooter had to be a Bible-totin' redneck.

So-called journalists at the Communist News Network (CNN) were likely licking their pinko chops as they started typing away. I saw Marxists on Facebook joking about the shooting. But then things got wonky.

For starters, it wasn't, thankfully, a mass shooting. The shooter was the only one killed. A 57-year-old man and the shooter's son were injured.

FACT-O-RAMA! Gunviolencearchive.com defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

The inconvenient truth is that the shooter isn't wasn't an edentulous peckerwood dude in a MAGA hat.

The triggerwoman was Hispanic and had a history of alleged mental illness and a lengthy rap sheet. At one point, she was here in the States illegally though her current immigration status is unknown. She also has a history of using a male alias, Jeffrey, though Houston police aren't sure if she ever "identified" as male. She was married to a registered sex offender.

She had a "Palestine" sticker on her weapon and some antisemitic writings in her bag. Then, "Voilà!" The story magically disappeared faster than a Twinkie at a fat farm. And this story is one of hundreds you likely haven't heard about.

The left went nuts when a white guy killed a handful of Asian prostitutes in Georgia, accusing the shooter of being a "white supremacist" for over a week in nightly newscasts and stories. However, he also shot two men, one Hispanic and one white, whose deaths seemed too inconvenient to make many of the news reports.

The shooter even made it clear that he didn't hate Asians and shot the women because they were sex workers who enabled his sex addiction. The left wouldn't have it.

The left also couldn't stomach giving much attention to the April 2023 Dadeville, Ala., shooting where black gunmen shot 36 other black folks, killing four, at a "Sweet 16" party.

A quick perusal of the latest mass shootings shows that many took place in the usual suspect Democrat-run cities like Washington D.C., New York City, New Orleans, Compton, Calif., Chicago, Memphis, Tenn., and Lousiville, Ky.

Lefty media likes to whine about "gun violence" but also bends over backward to keep criminals on the streets. Leftists screech about phantom "trans genocide" while ignoring the shocking level of violence, sexual and otherwise, that trans people perpetrate.

Philadelphia officials went so far as to suggest that a male mass shooter — using they/them pronouns and wearing women's clothing — was somehow not transgender.

Did you hear about Long Island's transgender serial arsonist? I didn't think so.

FACT-O-RAMA! A transgender pedophile recently dodged prison time despite molesting a toddler.

The cultural Marxists poisoning our nation need violence and chaos to unsettle our society, and what better way to do that than to convince mentally ill people they are victims, and then look the other when they shoot up a church, molest kids, or, in the case of Antifa, burn cities and assault cops?

With Trump running to take back the White House in November, you should expect the commies to allow more such shenanigans.