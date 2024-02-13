BREAKING: Gov. Kemp to Send Troops to Secure the Border

Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) announced that he would send the National Guard troops to Texas to aid in securing the southern border with Mexico. The soldiers are expected to be deployed sometime in the spring. Those troops will include people with mechanical, engineering, and general-purpose skills.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: "I'm announcing today that in addition to the Georgia guardsman already stationed at the border, we will send reinforcements to Texas this spring who will assist with the construction of a forward command post on the border with Mexico."

According to the Post Millennial, Kemp commented:

The crisis on the border is a national problem and it demands a national solution, but if the Biden administration continues to fail the American people, then we have no choice but to step in. Therefore, in addition to the Georgia guardsmen already stationed at the border, we will send reinforcements to Texas this spring who will assist with the construction of a forward command post on the border with Mexico.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that Kemp's announcement came the same day that the state's General Assembly passed a resolution that condemned the border policies of the Biden administration, endorsed the building of a wall, and backed the allocation of "resources and assistance" to stem the tide of illegal immigrants.

With @JonBurnsGA, @LtGovJonesGA, @TAGofGA, and Director Stallings of @GeorgiaEMAHS, today I announced Georgia's plan to send additional @GeorgiaGuard reinforcements to the southern border.



While President Biden refuses to act, we're doing our part to help keep Americans safe.

The Associated Press reported that Kemp was one of 13 GOP governors to visit Eagle Pass earlier this month. Kemp joins Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) in deploying guardsmen to the border. DeSantis has sent over 1,000 guard members to Texas since May.

Georgia Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch (R-51st District) and other Senate Republicans said that they realized the resolution would not make a significant change in the situation. Gooch commented, "What we are going to do today is take a position on this issue." Oklahoma and Tennessee have introduced similar resolutions.

Democrats in the state legislature said that they support some increased security measures along the border but added that they thought the move would have any impact. Senate Democratic Whip Harold Jones II (D-22nd District) commented, "This resolution is politics for politics's sake."

During the debate on the resolution, Democrats attacked the resolution and continued the Biden administration's policy of blaming Congress. That included criticizing Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers for rejecting a plan drafted in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Elena Parent (D-42nd District) of Atlanta stated, “This list of opportunities to secure the border thrown in the trash can by congressional Republicans is long. But none of this list compares to the most recent debacle we have witnessed.”

Opposition to unfettered immigration is continuing to grow across the United States and not just in red states or cities. As the sanctuary city policy reaches its full flower, places like Chicago, Denver, and New York are feeling the pinch brought on by increased demand for services and housing. On Monday, National Review reported that Chicago area residents are increasingly turning their ire on progressive civic leaders like Mayor Brandon Johnson, as opposed to venting their wrath on Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).