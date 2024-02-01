The Morning Briefing: Constitutional Death by a Thousand Pronouns

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is on hiatus and will return sometime before Easter. Upon its return, the SQNS will be 80% gluten-free.)

Advertisement

We're going to wrap up this week with something that is quick and, sadly, necessary to talk about.

A favorite tactic among leftists is to create new things to be offended about out of whole cloth. As they are in the business of perpetual grievance, they're quite good at it.

One of the reasons for creating a hyper-fictional, rapidly expanding set of grievance rules is that they know that rational people — mostly conservatives — won't buy into the nonsense, thereby giving them more and more ways to dismiss us as close-minded and bigoted. If Reginald now identifies as a hibiscus plant and you keep referring to him as a "him," you're a paragon of intolerance.

The fuel for this societal fire is the unfortunate 21st century, social media era notion that everybody's feelings are important and should be shared with the entire planet as frequently as possible. Gone are the halcyon days when people — men especially — were embarrassed by the very thought of publicly disclosing thoughts, desires, or struggles. It's a veritable feelingsgasm out there now.

The great leftist pronoun obsession is rooted in the idea that everyone has the right to vomit their feelings and preferences all about the place, but that others shouldn't be allowed to offend them if they find them irritating. I don't want to be a complete jerk, but I'm growing fonder of offending people as this attitude picks up steam.

Advertisement

Nobody has a right to not be offended, but don't you dare say that to the pronoun fetishists.

There's a story out of El Paso, TX, that illustrates just how nonsensical the pronoun obsession is. Kevin covered it for us:

The last thing we as a nation want is to have our thin blue line offending rapists, drug dealers, and murder suspects. In yet another slap in the face to law enforcement, the El Paso Police Dept. (EPPD) — in blood-red Texas — will now be forced to ask everyone they encounter their preferred pronouns and the names they like to go by.

Hoo-boy.

Yes, El Paso is in Texas, but it's a stinky blue city and has been for a long time. It's the place that spawned Beto O'Rourke, after all. Given that, it's not surprising that they would want to hamper law enforcement with politically correct procedures.

Because El Paso is a border town and we live in Joe Biden's lawless America, all law enforcement personnel in the city are dealing with extra helpings of criminal behavior. That the pronouns which cops are using is a priority for city officials makes one wonder how long before all blue cities descend into an "Escape From New York" kind of situation.

There's an old form of slow death torture known as "Death by a Thousand Cuts." Whenever the leftists gain cultural ground with issues like pronouns, I can't help but feel that another torture cut has been sliced from the United States Constitution.

Advertisement

No, I don't think that the pronoun madness alone will bring about the end of the Republic. The preponderance of misbegotten leftist crusades will do it in the end. They're not dealing with reality, so they can keep making up things ("climate justice" comes to mind) that are burdensome to common sense, freedom, and ultimately the continued existence of the United States.

I'm off to see what I can to do dull that thousand cuts blade. Have a great weekend, everyone.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Me. Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — ZOMG 'ENVIRONMENTAL APOCALYPSE' Edition

VodkaPundit. How Do You Solve a Problem Like Boeing?

Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Go to Abortion, Population Control

'You Have the Right to Remain Woke!' El Paso Cops Required to Ask Perps Their Pronouns

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. You'll Pay Amazon to Watch Their Commercials (And They Think You'll Like It)

Oregon Supreme Court Bars 10 Republicans From Running for Reelection, but Not for the Reason You Think

Advertisement

Hmmm...Are the Chinese Using Michigan EV Plant for Espionage?

Clueless Gavin Newsom Watches a Guy Steal in Front of His Face and Still Can't Connect the Dots

Flashback: Fani Willis Was Singing a Different Tune in 2020

Spreading democracy. Cheers: Saudi Arabia Opens First Liquor Store After 70-Year Drought

Socialist Judge in Hot Water (Literally) Over Ethics Violations

Fake News Is Getting Even Faker

Video: Europe Commits Suicide on the Altar of Islam

See If You Can Spot the Problem: Pro-Hamas Protesters Block Roads Into Washington, D.C.

Disney Fan Clickbait Sites React to the Lawsuit Dismissal With Hilarious Hyperventilation

Sickening Allegations Against Former Third Grade Teacher Surface

WATCH: Analyst Explains How Corporate Media Weaponizes Nikki Haley to Damage Trump

House Passes $78 Billion Tax Cut Bill With Modified Child Tax Credit

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Black Swan Events That Could Determine This Election

LOL...perfect. East Palestine Mayor Tells Biden to Visit AFTER He Loses to Trump

Fmr. Trump Advisor Says This Will Sink Biden's Already Slim Re-Election Chances

#TrueStory. J6 Committee Was Created as Propaganda 'Miniseries' for PBS

EXCELLENT. Kurt Russell's Pro-Gun Argument May Not Be New, But It's Still Valid

Cam&Co. Another Brick in California's Gun Control Wall Crumbles

Advertisement

Big Win for Gun Owners as South Carolina Senate Approves Constitutional Carry

NY Times is doing that for Biden. China is Censoring Bad News About Its Economy

Out: Illegal Crossings at Eagle Pass, Texas In: Arizona and California

This is the Part of the New Border Bill That Makes No Sense to Me

Controversial Las Vegas Anti-Police Judge in Hot Water for Bikini Photos With Public Defenders

Cool story, Toots. Kathy Hochul Says Open Borders Are All Republicans' Fault

Federal Judge Gives Ron DeSantis a Win Against Pro-Hamas College Student Groups

Journal of Medical Ethics Argues That Pregnancy Can Be Considered a Disease

Congresswoman Says 'Nastiness' Toward Rep. Ilhan Omar Is 'Just Racism'

Democrats Vote Against Deporting Illegals Caught Driving Drunk

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

#MeToo. Let's Glue Weirdo Climate Vandals to the Gulag Floor

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. You'll Never Believe What This Squad Member Just Said About Walgreens

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #100: Which Comes First, Civil War or WWIII?

Ivy League Professors Have an Anti-Semitism Problem

This Blue State Is Very Much in Play in 2024

Forgotten History: Richard Nixon Warns of ‘Media Elitist Complex’

Can Mayorkas Be Impeached for Being an Incompetent Idiot?

Advertisement

Why Is the White House Refusing to Turn Over Drafts of Biden’s Ukraine Speech?

Around the Interwebz

Tim Burton to Direct ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake With Writer Gillian Flynn

Starlab—with half the volume of the ISS—will fit inside Starship’s payload bay

Sweet Potato Salad Might Be the Optimal Space Food

Bee Me

Progressive Really Wants Communism But Is Worried There Won't Be Gluten-Free Bread Lines https://t.co/K7gNT43moi pic.twitter.com/rSeGFZNQcJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 1, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes