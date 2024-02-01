'You Have the Right to Remain Woke!' El Paso Cops Required to Ask Perps Their Pronouns

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:17 PM on February 01, 2024
Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP

The last thing we as a nation want is to have our thin blue line offending rapists, drug dealers, and murder suspects.

In yet another slap in the face to law enforcement, the El Paso Police Dept. (EPPD) — in blood-red Texas — will now be forced to ask everyone they encounter their preferred pronouns and the names they like to go by.

“Constitutional Policing” is the name of the new policy, which comes after meetings between the EPPD and various groups, including the Borderland Rainbow Center, an LGBT outreach center that supports drag queen story hour and "honors" the indigenous tribes from "what is now known as the state of Texas," and "acknowledge their right to this land" but doesn't offer to return their real estate to any of them:

We would like to recognize and pay our respects to the Indigenous people of what is now known as the State of Texas upon whose land we are living and working. We honor the Lipan Apache, Mescalero Apache, Piro, Manso, Suma, Jumano, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo, Piro/Manso/Tiwa Indian Tribe of the Pueblo of San Juan de Guadalupe, Tortugas Pueblo, the Carrizo & Comecrudo, Coahuiltecan, Caddo, Tonkawa, Comanche, Alabama-Coushatta, Kickapoo, and the peoples of Chihuahua and northern Mexico from whom many of our El Paso area colleagues and friends descend, such as the Rarámuri, Tepehuan, Wixarrika and Nahuatlaca people.

We recognize and honor all Indigenous people of Turtle Island and acknowledge their right to this land.

Other lefty groups involved are Sun City Pride, the Gender and Sexualities Alliance Board, Texas Rising, and Planned Parenthood.

"Gender diverse" perps now have the right to request whether a male or female cop frisks them. Does this mean someone hiding a weapon on their person can keep it on them until a cop of the suspect's preferred gender arrives on the scene?

Police are also prohibited from removing "appearance-related items” like wigs.

The EPPD is now also required to write quarterly reports that break down and research potential "bias-based policing allegations." The reports will be made public.

FACT-O-RAMA! The transgender community suffers from a 42% suicide attempt rate. Encouraging such a lifestyle seems cruel.

El Paso police are busy chasing and apprehending human traffickers and illegal immigrants, among other criminals. The EPPD will now be forced to ask everyone they encounter their preferred pronouns, likely in English and Spanish.

This reeks of yet another tactic for leftists to hobble police work.

If you're a transgender person with thoughts of suicide please call (877) 565-8860.

