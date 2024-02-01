Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Go to Abortion, Population Control

The federal government lavished billions of taxpayer dollars on baby killing and population control between 2019 and 2022.

In case you are wondering, yes, the Democrats are obsessed with shrinking America’s already declining population. Too many Republicans are perfectly happy to compromise on abortion and especially on population control methods like contraception, however. Even as much of the world, including America, is headed toward a dangerous population collapse, our federal government is funding methods to fuel that collapse — with around $2 billion for abortion entities just since 2019.

Advertisement

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) published a report with the following sobering information regarding entities that provide services including “family planning or activities related to the treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS”:

This report describes federal funding obligated to Health Centers, Planned Parenthood affiliates, four domestic regional organizations, International Planned Parenthood Federation, and MSI Reproductive Choices from 2019 through 2022 … Our analysis of Health Resources and Services Administration and Planned Parenthood affiliate data found that, from 2019 through 2021, Health Centers and Planned Parenthood affiliates in our review received approximately $21.7 billion and $148 million respectively, of federal funding in the form of previously obligated grants and cooperative agreements… [these entities also] received about $54.8 billion in payments from Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP for 2019 through 2021.

So is all this money going to abortion? No, but none of it should be, and it is unclear exactly how much went to funding so-called “family planning.” Unfortunately, the document does not seem to provide a clear definition for “health centers” other than the above quote about family planning and HIV/AIDS.

Based on the data in the GAO report, LifeNews estimated that almost $2 billion — or $1.89 billion, to be precise — went collectively to Planned Parenthood and two international abortion organizations. The Constitution guarantees the right to life. How is it justifiable to fund abortions with taxpayer money, particularly overseas? Of course, Roe v. Wade wasn’t overturned until 2022.

Advertisement

Abortion is always inhumane, with abortion pills starving unborn babies to death and surgical abortions tearing the babies apart in brutal ways. Abortion also puts mothers at higher risk of depression, trauma, and other severe problems. But there is a practical argument against abortion — and contraception — even besides the moral one.

For Our VIPs: U.S. Youth Become More Pro-Life — Republicans, Take Note

The Week warned in 2021 that national data showed America was heading toward “population collapse.” Immigration almost entirely drove the U.S. population growth for 2022, even as a demographic study warned of impending and risky population decline. More recently, a study published on Jan. 11 argued that nearly half of America’s cities will face a “massive decline in population” by 2100. The federal government is using tax dollars to fund our population decline!

Do you know one demographic group that is increasing instead of decreasing? Muslims. In fact, Muslim population worldwide is projected to increase by 73% by 2050. It’s secular nations and Western Jews and Christians whose populations are shrinking. That’s something to think about.

God commanded mankind in the Old Testament (in Genesis 1:28), “Increase and multiply, fill the earth, and subdue it, and rule over the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the air, and all living creatures that move upon the earth.” The U.S. federal government, on the other hand, aims to decrease, stultify, and restrict the population to subdue it. After all, the smaller the population, the easier it is to control — particularly if the people not reproducing are those who value freedom and rights.