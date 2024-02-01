See If You Can Spot the Problem: Pro-Hamas Protesters Block Roads Into Washington, D.C.

It was a rude awakening for people who work for the United States government on Thursday. Pro-Hamas terrorist protesters blocked major roadways into the nation's capitol to pressure the lawmakers, bureaucrats, and apparatchiks in their cars from getting to work for the American people — or, in Joe Biden's America, working against them. See if you can spot a problem with this.

Police call these protests First Amendment Activity, but it doesn't take a high-level counter-terrorism expert who was also delayed from driving to work on Thursday to know that all it takes is for one of these yahoos with a suicide vest to hit the detonator and all hell breaks loose. They might even call it, oh, I don't know, terrorism or something.

WJLA reported that the unpermitted protests "caused road closures on Interstate 395 at C & D Streets Northwest and 14th Street Northwest starting at around 8:40 a.m." In another part of Washington, protesters closed along Interstate 66 Eastbound at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest was reopened at 9:30 a.m."

It took commuters three times as long to get from Virginia to D.C.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of protesters are blocking 5 major roadways in DC & rallying at Union Station to end the genocide.



They’re stopping US gov't war criminals from getting to work. NO BUSINESS AS USUAL! SHUT IT DOWN!



This is 23rd & Constitution near the State Dept. pic.twitter.com/QgFK1gSU0X — USCPR #DefendMasaferYatta (@USCPR_) February 1, 2024

Protesters called for ending the existence of Israel and for the continued funding of UNRWA, the United Nations agency whose apartachiks joined Hamas in helping the Oct. 7 genocidal attacks on Israeli kibbutzes and a music festival, and in the process left more than 1,100 people dead and 240 taken hostage.

If the pallys want to protest, they can get a permit like everyone else. Permits, you may wish to know, do not include blocking roads and highways to prevent employees in the nation's capital from driving to work from the provinces of Virginia.

Hamas, in a "narrative" it has released justifying the murderous attack on civilians, has coined it Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, referring to the genocidal attack as an act of worship.

In January, the same terrorist-supporting protesters tried to break down fences around the White House to pressure Joe Biden to change his policies on Israel's anti-terrorist actions in Gaza.

JUST IN: Pro-Palestine protesters try to breach the security fence outside of the White House, forcing DC police to hold the fence.



If they were wearing red MAGA hats this would be all over the news.



According to @Julio_Rosas11, the fence was attacked so badly that Secret… pic.twitter.com/1vwVxE7WEe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 14, 2024

WJLA reports that some of the protesters were arrested when police were given permission to clear the roads.

There are those who have spent time inside the D.C. Gulag for doing less, but they weren't terrorists; they were so-called unarmed "insurrectionists."

We have no such assurances about this pro-Hamas crowd being unarmed. They're already in favor of terrorists who attacked Israel and raped women, mowed down families with automatic rifles, and baked babies in ovens. They were chanting on Thursday that Joe Biden and Bibi Netanyahu were the same person. These are Antifa and friends. Expect the worst next time.