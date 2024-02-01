Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — ZOMG 'ENVIRONMENTAL APOCALYPSE' Edition

After a brief, unintentional hiatus to close out January, my new favorite column to write is back to kick off February in style.

Speaking of hiatuses, we will also be taking a break from the "Trump is Hitler!" stuff for this column. There are other conservatives who deserve a chance to be called "Hitler" by the unstable leftists in media, after all. Donald Trump can't hog all of the goose step epithets.

Our friends from the ongoing nervous breakdown that is climate change advocacy and activism are front and center this week. The meltdown comes from a guest opinion in Newsweek that bears the headline, "A Vote for Trump Is a Vote for an Environmental Apocalypse."

It's so much easier for me when they get the overwrought diaper-filling out of the way right at the top.

Very often, however, the headlines are written by editors, so I like to see how far into the article have to go before the first cry for help. This one actually begins with an unwitting ringing endorsement for Trump:

"Go home to mommy" was how Donald Trump mocked a protester, who called him a "climate criminal" during the former president's victory speech in Iowa. The activist was escorted out to raucous cheers from the MAGA crowd. America's climate apathy has reached a new level, moving beyond simply not caring and into open hostility.

Any kind of aberrant public behavior in the name of climate change hysteria is excusable (see my latest VIP column) according to the leftists but booing someone whose sole purpose was to disrupt a peaceful celebratory gathering by heckling the speaker is "open hostility."

I don't keep referring to these people as emotionally unstable just because I want to be mean. I do so because their priorities, their actions, and their unfounded fears all indicate a severe lack of upstairs balance. At some point, the sane people have to stop pretending that Uncle is merely having an episode.

For example, the author of this hyperbolic fever dream (an academic, of course), truly believes that a climate apocalypse is nigh:

Because this apocalypse will not only sweep away our homes, jobs, and livelihoods, it will destroy our American spirit and values of community, openness, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

As with most climate hysterics, the author posits that heavy-handed federal regulation is the unicorn that can be ridden to Climate Utopia. The real sin of Trump's first term, according to Professor Warming, is that he rolled back a lot of regulations. It takes a particularly twisted worldview to derive any kind of pleasure from being under the thumb of the federal bureaucracy. Trump is the devil to the climate church devotees because he went after the Environmental Protection Agency, which is their Precious.

The Left loves caterwauling about Trump and elections, but they've all been advocating for decades that Americans be ruled by unelected bureaucrats. Imagine a ruling cabal handpicked by Al Gore and John Kerry. If this guy hadn't done so much complaining about Biden not living up to his climate talk, I would have thought those guys were already in charge.

What I find most amusing about this particular huff is that his fear of Trump weakening the power of the federal bureaucracy makes a pretty good pitch to moderate Republicans, independents, and libertarians who are Donald Trump skeptics. This might be some fodder for Trump's campaign stump speech going forward.

Trump 2024 — Do Away With the EPA!

If there are any aspects of climate policy that might be discussed by both sides, the conversation isn't going to happen when one side is running around shouting stupid things like "Climate criminal!" at the other. Democrats' modus operandi is to do everything they can to alienate Republicans, then blame Republicans for not being able to accomplish anything.

I'm not complaining — I'm a longtime fan of Republicans preventing Democrats from accomplishing things.

Let's wrap up with a comment or two on the conclusion of this week's meltdown article:

Time is running out and we are on the cusp of environmental collapse. The world cannot afford four more years of this apocalyptic trajectory.

This is simply not based in reality. The constant proclamation that the sky is falling makes it impossible to take these people seriously about, well, anything. Perhaps the lefties should get together and place some restrictions on the number of times that a variation of "apocalypse" can be used in one article.

Once seems prudent.

Honestly, I feel better than ever about another Trump term if it ends up being anything like what the professor lays out in his Op-Ed. At least we won't have to worry about going to jail for being climate criminals.

