The Morning Briefing: Gosh, Whatever Will GOP Voters Do Without Chris Christie?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Werdugen remained convinced that the depth and breadth of his narwhal trivia knowledge would one day be useful in an offbeat mating ritual.

Advertisement

We have finally reached go time in the 2024 Republican primary circus. The Iowa Caucuses (still a funny word to anyone with a juvenile sense of humor) are mere days away now and the voters (Caucusers?) will finally get to weigh in on how they think all of this should go. Thus far, it's all just been so much "Blah, blah, blah," from those of us who are paid to "Blah, blah, blah," about politics.

(Personal aside: I would like to thank all who prefer my irreverent brand of "Blah, blah, blah.")

The writing on the wall gets bigger and easier to read for the fringe candidates in a primary once the voting commences. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie didn't need reading glasses to see that his time was up.

This is from Matt:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has finally ended his presidential campaign. “My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump,” Christie said. “I've always said that if there came a point in time in this race where I couldn't see a path to accomplishing that goal, that I would get out. And it's clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination, which is why I'm suspending my campaign tonight for president of the United States.”

Christie's was the worst of the Trump tantrums in this Republican field. He was the first of the failed 2016 candidates to endorse Donald Trump. Christie remained a confidante through 2020. Daddy apparently didn't give him enough hugs, and the relationship soured.

Advertisement

When Christie announced that he would be throwing his hat in the ring for the 2024 race, it made even less sense than the bids of Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum. Christie doesn't even have the ditzy charm of the Democrats' Marianne Williamson to offer voters.

Chris Christie did provide some value to the Republicans for a very brief time back when people still went to Blockbuster Video to rent DVDs. Whatever usefulness he offered to the GOP had almost completely disappeared by the time he ran in 2016. Vitriol about Trump from an attention-seeking disgruntled Republican is cheaper than a Hunter Biden promise of fidelity these days, yet that's all Christie brought to the race this time around.

One doesn't need to run for president to be able to cash in on the "Republican who hates Donald Trump" grift, which makes Christie's motivation for 2024 even more difficult to ascertain.

Most of the usual reasons for running a fringe vanity campaign don't apply in this election. The main players didn't need a higher profile in order to rake in some cash from the party's money people. Vivek angling for a spot in the Trump administration makes a little sense. Christie had to be in it just because his ego was telling him to run.

Prior to expressing his concern about the hate and division that Trump has created in the GOP, Christie was badmouthing his rival Nikki Haley, per Matt's post. So, he's a squish egomaniac who is also full of it.

While it's safe to say that the Republican Party won't have to be bothered in any official way by Chris Christie again, there are always more like him waiting in the wings. And by "like him," I mean a Republican who enters a room eyeing the backs of his fellow Republicans to see which one he wants to stab first.

Advertisement

As I've been saying for a very long time, the Republicans are often a bigger problem for the Republicans than the Democrats can ever be.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

Kevin and Kruiser. 'Unwoke' Free-for-All #61: Happy New Year and We're Gonna Make It Fun

VodkaPundit. Drug Cartels Are Taking Over Another Country, and We Might Be Next

Christie Christie Finally Drops Out of Presidential Race

Ukraine to Be 'De Facto Partitioned' in 2024, Says Top Prognosticator

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. California's Next Suicidal Idea Will Shock You — Unless It Doesn't

Ohio House Slaps Down Gov. DeWine's Refusal to Protect Women

DeSantis Opens Up a Jewish Student Transfer Portal

'Bachelor' Paternity Scandal Reveals Shocking Tale of Serial Harasser and Complicit Media

The Plot Thickens in the Fani Willis Corruption Allegations

Can Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Be Impeached for Incompetence?

Hunter Biden’s Art Gallery Guy Finally Admits What We All Knew About Hunter’s Paintings

Joe Biden Is on the Wrong Side of the Enthusiasm Gap

360K Illegals Processed Into U.S. through Scam Biden Program

Is Taylor Swift a CIA PSYOP? Do You Care?

Stossel. Flooded With Good Intentions

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces

Impeach everyone. Biden Admin Has Allowed 5 Million Illegal Aliens Into the Nation — Outpacing Yearly U.S. Births

Nancy Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' for National Guard on J6-- How She's Lying

LATEST: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate

New York's Never-Ending 'Gun Violence Emergency'

Cam&Co. Massachusetts Senate Close to Unveiling New Anti-Gun Bill

No Charges for Woman Who Shot Man As She Was Being Choked

Amazon Video and Game Divisions Suddenly Not Prime Employment Territory

American Sailor Sentenced for Selling Secrets to China

Censorship Turns Ugly in Trudeau's Canada

LOCK HIM UP. Fauci's Latest Admissions Are the Death of Expertise

CA Doctor Says Newsom's Plan to Raid State's Rainy Day Fund For His 'Budget Emergency' Is Bad Medicine

White House Snaps When Doocy Asks About Joe Biden Helping Hunter 'Skirt Subpoenas'

Whaddya know. 'Journalist' Killed in Gaza Was Rocket Engineer for Palestinian Islamic Jihad

BOOMITY: Peter Doocy Nukes John Kirby at Press Briefing Regarding Secretary Austin Health Fiasco

Harvard Holding Summer Program on 'Settler Colonialism' at Palestinian University

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Me. I Really Miss Trump Administration Turnover

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. UK 'on the Brink' of Shooting Back in a War They (and We) Are Already In

Advertisement

Biden Cries ‘White Supremacy’ as Anti-Semitic Incidents Triple

Subversion of National Sovereignty via WHO ‘Pandemic Treaty’ Necessary for ‘Equity’

Biden’s 2024 Is Off to a Scandalous Start

Speaker Johnson in Big Trouble As His Right Flank Threatens to Oust Him Over Spending

The White House Keeps Making the Austin Scandal Even Worse

Around the Interwebz

Selena Gomez To Portray Linda Ronstadt In Upcoming Biopic

Valve now allows the “vast majority” of AI-powered games on Steam

The Accidental Origins of the Super Bowl’s Name

Bee Me

She's totally Stage Five.

Clingy Nikki Haley Texts Dave From Iowa For 17th Time Today https://t.co/4diTjVbW2U pic.twitter.com/pyPORyEVPj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 10, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Portrait of a Young Woman with Feather Hat https://t.co/4elWnVDLzy pic.twitter.com/8Vy82TDtHA — Richard Gerstl (@richardgerstl) January 10, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

There's ya some pickin' right there.