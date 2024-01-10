DeSantis Opens Up a Jewish Student Transfer Portal

Anyone who's familiar with college athletics has been forced to become familiar with the transfer portal. The transfer portal permits division one student-athletes to place their names in an online database declaring their desire to transfer. Athletes enter the portal by informing their current school of their desire to transfer; the school then has two business days to enter the athlete's name in the database. They can then be recruited by other schools, but they still must meet other criteria and be academically eligible at their new school to compete immediately. Essentially, it has made it easier for student-athletes to transfer without losing eligibility.

While the portal has caused some chaos with bowl game personnel and, in some instances, the future planning of coaches, it does, for better or worse, afford the players increased freedom.

For totally different reasons, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has decided to do something similar. Yesterday, DeSantis announced a new set of guidelines that will make it easier for Jewish students to transfer to Florida State colleges to hopefully avoid antisemitic attacks and rhetoric.

DeSantis announced several moves to assist Jewish students who want to leave their universities, including waiving credit hour requirements for transfer applications and waiving application windows for transfers.

In his press release, DeSantis said:

“With leaders of so-called elite universities enabling antisemitic activities, rather than protecting their students from threats and harassment, it is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida. Throughout my tenure as Governor, we have implemented measures to safeguard our Jewish communities from hatred in the K–20 school system, and with this announcement, we want to again make it clear that Jewish students are welcome to live and learn in Florida where they will be respected and not persecuted due to their faith.”

DeSantis has good reason to be proactive with this assistance. A recent survey of nearly 2,000 Jewish undergraduates at 51 U.S. schools with significant Jewish populations showed that five schools in Florida — Florida State, University of Florida, University of Central Florida, Florida Atlantic University, and University of Miami — are ranked among the least hostile antisemitic environments.

In the press release, DeSantis revealed that he had coordinated with State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. to create the guidelines. He also urged universities to use existing authority to grant out-of-state tuition waivers on a case-by-case basis for students who may have financial hardships when transferring.

“It is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida,” said DeSantis.

As governor of Florida, the state with the third-largest Jewish population, DeSantis has expanded Florida’s school choice program, boosted security funds for nonprofits and Jewish institutions, and signed a hate crimes bill that would make publicly displaying a swastika a felony. DeSantis also signed a law in 2020 requiring public schools to certify that they teach about the Holocaust.

The State University System of Florida Board of Governors released their emergency order, following DeSantis’s Executive Order, on Jan. 9. The document cites the rise in antisemitism across the United States as its cause, noting, “antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased by 388 percent in the aftermath of the attack on Israel.” This emergency order stems from the particular impact this increase has had on college campuses.

73 percent of Jewish college students surveyed have experienced or witnessed some form of antisemitism since the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year alone.

Florida universities may require several documents from prospective transfer students to prove that their fear is “well-founded.” These may include a statement from the prospective student, statements from witnesses, recordings or photographs, and official records of complaints filed with the college, university, or law enforcement, as well as “any other relevant information or material germane to an applicant’s claim.”

There are those who will see this as a cynical ploy for good press. However, it will help some Jewish students avoid harassment and persecution. If it accomplishes that alone and changes the lives of those students, then whatever the reason for the initiative, it is a good, relevant, and decent thing.

Cynicism in today’s political climate is a necessary self-defense. In fact, it’s mandatory for sanity and discretion. Still, there are times when an attempt at decency, in specific situations, can’t be dismissed.

This is a good thing, regardless of political affiliation or preference.