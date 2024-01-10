360K Illegals Processed Into U.S. through Scam Biden Program

A massive nearly 360,000 illegals — well over twice the size of the history-making D-Day invasion force — have been processed for entry into the U.S. through a deceptive Biden administration program.

I explained about a year ago how the then-new CBP One program didn’t actually reduce the number of illegal migrants flooding the southern U.S. border, as government officials and leftist media wanted Americans to believe. The program instead simply “pre-approves” illegal migrants so Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol were allowed to claim the numbers of illegal apprehensions and crossings were down, even though the mobs of illegals at the border have since turned into a veritable torrent.

NEW: 806k+ people have crossed into the U.S. through the southern border since October (when the fiscal year began) according to CBP sources—Thats more than 66k more than this time last year—And 1/3 of all of last year’s record encounters of 2.4M+



— Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 5, 2024

Even as hundreds of thousands of barely vetted illegals, with criminals and terrorists and gang members mixed in, continue to cross our southern border every month, CBP One has been pre-approving hundreds of thousands more migrants for entry. As Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) fellow Todd Bensman described CBP One at its inception, “The illusion would impress Harry Houdini.”

Mayorkas didn't say the release rate for illegal aliens is 85%. He admitted it's "above 85%". He knows the exact percentage, but it's safe to say at least 9 out of 10 are being released. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) January 9, 2024

The Biden administration set an annual limit of 360,000 migrants to process through CBP One, and almost that many did indeed come to benefit from the app’s paltry vetting process. According to the CBP’s November 2023 update, released in late December:

In November, CBP processed more than 43,000 individuals at ports of entry utilizing advanced information submitted in CBP One™. Since the appointment scheduling function in CBP One™ was introduced in January 2023 through the end of November, nearly 360,000 individuals have successfully scheduled appointments to present at a port of entry using CBP One™. The top nationalities who have scheduled appointments are Haitian, Mexican, and Venezuelan.

While the CBP claims to be vigilantly alert against “bad actors,” the amount of potential national security risks alone identified in the U.S. this past fiscal year (75,000) indicates that the CBP, thanks to Biden, is not very successful at this protective task. It is interesting, by the way, that Mexicans were reportedly not supposed to be among the nationalities eligible for CBP One originally.

The illegal aliens entering America under Joe Biden are coming in so fast and in such huge numbers that it is far beyond the proportions of manageability or assimilation. And many of them now are young men from countries that are Muslim-majority or hostile to the U.S., like China (and the Biden administration sped up the “vetting” process for Chinese illegals so as to make it a total joke).

The airport in my hometown of Tucson, Ariz., was bursting last week with migrant African men; experience tells me they aren’t mostly African Christians or innocent refugees fleeing persecution (the Biden administration is wholly uninterested in helping African Christians) but more likely Muslims or militants bent on importing their violent religion here.

Furthermore, as one of the workers processing the migrants observed, these people will never contribute back into the system. We will simply be funding them with taxpayer money for the rest of their lives.

It's all coming to a neighborhood near you.