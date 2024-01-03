Biden Admin Fast-Tracks Chinese Illegals Into U.S.

Under Joe Biden, the bare-bones vetting process for allowing Chinese illegal migrants into America has been so reduced as to be laughable. This way, potential Chinese Communist government plants can infiltrate America that much faster.

Advertisement

Experts have warned that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agents, and potentially a considerable number of military plants, are likely among the ever-increasing number of Chinese migrants illegally entering the United States thanks to Biden’s open border. According to a Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigative reporter, Philip Lenczycki, the approximately 40 questions asked of Chinese migrants were dramatically cut in April to only five questions, based on an email DCNF obtained. And, according to the former law enforcement official who gave the email to DCNF, human smugglers are “coaching” the Chinese migrants on how to answer the questions, making them all but meaningless.

Exclusively for our VIPs: Are CCP Agents Mass-Invading U.S. Through Open Border?

Lenczycki went on Steve Bannon’s War Room show to explain how paltry the vetting by border agents of Chinese illegal aliens is. “At the heart of the email are a number of changes to the way that border agents are to vet Chinese illegal immigrants,” Lenczycki stated. “They fall into two categories: The first, which is in the email we linked to and which we tweeted out, is that the agents are no longer required to perform what’s called phone downloads, which is when they encounter an illegal and they then take their phone, plug it into a machine, and cross-reference their data against a database containing known terrorist organizations and hostile entities.”

Advertisement

Yet encounters with individuals on the terror watchlist spiked this year for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in 2021, Border Patrol recorded only 15 terror watchlist encounters, and two years earlier, under Trump, the number was a big fat 0. Yet the number skyrocketed to a whopping 172 terror watchlist encounters in Fiscal Year 2023. Not only that, CBP flagged almost 75,000 illegal aliens across America as potential national security risks this past fiscal year, due to potential terrorist ties.

Lenczycki noted the second change to border agents’ vetting, too. “Secondly, they have taken what was a pre-existing list of approximately 40 questions, what they referred to as an in-depth interview, and they reduced that down to five ‘basic questions’ that they’d ask the Chinese illegal immigrants they encounter,” he said. And, as noted above, the migrants are being pre-drilled on how to answer. From DCNF:

“What we found is that the questions that are remaining, according to the individual who shared the email with us on the condition of anonymity, fearing U.S. government reprisal, his opinion, as well as an expert’s opinion, is that in effect this has sped up the flow, it has increased the speed at which the agents are processing and admitting Chinese illegal immigrants into the United States,” Lenczycki added. “It has lowered the bar for them to enter.” The email said that those illegal immigrants who passed the five-question test were to be released into the United States with a “notice to appear” and “order of recognizance”… [Lenczycki said] many border agents did not speak Chinese and that there were not many linguists available, resulting in the decision to pare down the list to claim the illegal immigrants were “vetted.”

Advertisement

Our immigration and border security systems have become a joke. Hundreds of thousands of illegals are swarming into America, largely unvetted, every month, with terrorists, criminals, and foreign agents among them. They are welcomed and given all kinds of freebies at taxpayer expense even though most of these people will only continue to drain the system instead of contributing, and none of them should be here.

Committee on the Present Danger: China chairman Brian Kennedy said in 2022 that the CCP had told its people in 2019 that it was entering a warfare phase with America. We can only pray that the CCP invasion of the U.S. has not already begun at the open southern border.