'Unwoke' Free-for-All #61: Happy New Year and We're Gonna Make It Fun

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Advertisement

It may be the second week of 2024, but it's our first chance to properly welcome it in with a shiny new episode of Unwoke.

via GIPHY

If it seems like a long time since last we met via this format, that's because it is. Our last episode was on the 8th of December. We were hit with some pre-holiday difficulties last month. One week, I was experiencing a full-on internet glitch. I kept getting a warning that my connection was unstable. Because of that, my audio was worthless.

The next week, well, Kevin explains that on this episode.

While doing the thing that we call show prep, Kevin and I decided to keep this first all-access offering of the year nice and light. We thought we would just wing it and welcome everyone back. Oh, we throw in a little man meat double entendre as well.

There will be plenty of time for heaviness this year. We are going to try and avoid as much of it as we can. That does not mean that we won't be offering you anything substantive, dear listeners. We are simply dedicated to a mix of lighthearted and "WHY US?!?!?" as we navigate the turbulent election year waters.

Advertisement

And really, who better to get you through the existential yuck than your old buddies Kevin and Kruiser?

We're glad to be back and very excited to get to our next Man Meat episode. Those can qualify as "heavy" fare depending on how thick the cuts of meat are and how much garlic butter I put on my steak.

We're glad you're here.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.