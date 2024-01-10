Hunter Biden’s Art Gallery Guy Finally Admits What We All Knew About Hunter’s Paintings

You may remember Georges Bergès. He’s the New York art gallery proprietor who has exhibited Hunter Biden’s paintings and insisted, with a straight face, that the Big Guy’s bag man is a genuine artist. Now, however, Bergès has admitted what the entire world knew all along: the whole Hunter-As-Picasso shtick was just another Biden influence-peddling scheme.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) interviewed Bergès and issued this statement on Tuesday:

The Biden White House appears to have deceived the American people about facilitating an ethics agreement governing the sale of Hunter Biden’s art. Hunter Biden’s gallerist never had any communication with the White House about such an agreement to make sure there was any sort of ethics compliance at all, and he provided information to the committee revealing how Hunter Biden’s amateur art career is an ethics nightmare. The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people.

Biden’s handlers are not the only ones who need to do some explaining. Bergès himself does as well. He famously said in February, “I know that there’s a lot of politics involved at the moment which is a shame because his work is not only good, it’s important. Hunter Biden will become one of the most consequential artists in this century because the world needs his art now more than ever.”

Consequential. Yeah, that’s undeniably true, but the consequential nature of Hunter Biden’s art may not lie within his paintings themselves but in the purposes for which they were created and sold. And sold they certainly did: this crackhead party boy who had shown no previous sign of having any interest in art, much less a talent for it, overnight became one of the hottest properties in the art world, with his paintings going for as much as $500,000 and generally selling for between $55,000 to $225,000 each.

In comparison, in 2021 a painting by Pablo Picasso sold for $150,000. To be sure, better-known Picasso paintings frequently sell for millions, but it was astonishing for Hunter Biden's paintings to be selling for prices that were remotely comparable to what was paid for anything that one of the great masters produced.

Yet despite Bergès’ admission to Comer, which essentially reveals that Hunter’s entire artistic career was just another money-making scheme for the Biden crime family, as of this writing on Wednesday morning, Hunter’s bio is still available in the “Our Artists” section of the George Bergès Gallery website. It’s as fanciful as the idea that Hunter is an artist worthy of note:

A lawyer by profession, Hunter Biden now devotes his energies to the creative arts, bringing innumerable experiences to bear. The results are powerful and impactful paintings ranging from photogenic to mixed media to the abstract. His chosen substrates are canvas, YUPO paper, wood, and metal on which he affixes oil, acrylic, ink along with the written word; all of which creates a unique experience that has become his signature.

In reality, Hunter’s paintings show so much stylistic divergence from one another that they raise questions about whether he has more than one ghost artist turning them out for him.

Whoever may be producing them, however, their purpose is now clear. Contradicting Biden regime claims that Hunter didn’t even know who was buying his paintings, much less that they were means of selling influence, Bergès “admitted Hunter Biden knew the identities of the individuals who purchased roughly 70% of the value of his art, including Democrat donors Kevin Morris and Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali.”

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee also revealed that Bergès “confirmed Hunter Biden’s name had influence on setting the price for his art.” The art gallery director has been rewarded for his faithful service: “Georges Bergès stated that he has talked on the phone and met in-person with Joe Biden, even attending the wedding the Bidens hosted at the White House."

With the entire charade of Hunter Biden’s art career, the Biden regime is playing the American people for fools. It isn’t the first time. It won’t be the last.