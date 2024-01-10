The Morning Briefing: Georgia Trump Haters Are Getting Their Fani Handed to Them

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sabbatwina was rapidly gaining renown as the fiercest potato shredder in the Alt-Latke Society.

Advertisement

We tend to romanticize American leaders from the early days of the Republic, attributing gravitas and dignity that may or may not have existed to our politicians of yore. There were almost certainly more bad eggs than we have decided to remember, but it's probably safe to say that the sleaze factor in politics wasn't as high then as it is now.

One of the more galling aspects of the turmoil surrounding Donald Trump since 2016 has been watching Democrats who are loathsome people thinking that hating Trump places them on high moral ground.

As I am fond of saying online: Yeah...no.

The people who are most vehement about keeping Trump off the 2024 ballot because it's the "right" thing to do have long struck me as a collection of bottom-feeders who would sell their mothers for beer money. Until now, New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg has seemed like the biggest reprobate of the bunch. He may yet prove me right but, for the moment, there is a new lowlife champ in town.

This is from Athena:

Co-incidental to her zeal for prosecuting front-running presidential candidate Donald Trump, Fulton County, Ga., DA Fani Willis hired herself a special prosecutor with benefits, according to a new court filing. The motion alleges that Willis hired private attorney Nathan Wade to act as her special prosecutor in her vast, convoluted RICO case against Trump and 18 others who dared pursue legal remedies for what they believed was a compromised 2020 election. She did this despite having more than one attorney within her own office who was perfectly capable of prosecuting the case. And she did it despite Wade being unqualified to handle the biggest case in Fulton County history, as he has never actually prosecuted a felony RICO case before. So why would Willis hire him? The alleged answer is that the married father of two was tapping the dirty DA. And this opens up a whole can of big, fat ethical and legal worms that are now squirming exuberantly atop Fanis's prosecution house of cards.

Advertisement

That's right, sports fans, the woman who decided to go big or go home with a RICO case against Trump thought it wise and prudent to turn the whole thing over to her married side piece.

She seems nice.

People sometimes forget that a lot of the people who are polluting our justice system are, in fact, elected officials. Bragg and Willis aren't motivated by a search for justice, they're purely partisan operatives engaged in a politically motivated witch hunt. Woe be unto anyone who gets in the way while they're trying to destroy Donald Trump because they're afraid of his chances if he is on the ballot in November.

Athena goes onto point out that the mere fact that Willis and Wade were having a lot of between the sheets meetings isn't the worst of it. The sleaze always rises to the top in the Democratic party. Athena quotes my old friend Erick Erickson as saying that there is evidence that Fani Willis coordinated "with the Biden team to take out Trump."

The more this administration claims to be above the fray, the more fetid and Biden-scented the fray becomes.

It should surprise no one on the Right that Fani Willis and her brand of unsavory corruption are the product of a county that's home to one of the largest Magic Mail-In Ballot Machines in the land. Gosh, it's almost as if the people in charge of Fulton County can't be trusted.

Not that there has been much in the way of substance in these prominent political jihads against former President Trump, but these revelations make it impossible to believe anything that Fani Willis or her subordinates (Any other boy toys out there?) have said.

Advertisement

Like so many Democrats, Willis and her bedmate believe themselves to be part of a governing elite who aren't bound by the laws and rules that apply to the hoi polloi.

Common decency doesn't factor into any of the Democrats' plans for this election.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Yep, Groupthink Has Doomed California, Just Like I Said It Would

Why PJM’s Founder Wrote His New Book, 'American Refugees'

Looks Like the Georgia RICO Case Against Trump Just Imploded

Biden's Shocking, 'Clear, Obvious Coordination' in Cases Against Trump. Try to Look Surprised.

Dem sleazebags fail upward. Looks Like the Georgia RICO Case Against Trump Just Imploded

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. 'Plant-Based Peanut Butter' Is a Thing People Buy, and I Can't Stop Laughing

The Feds' Pet J6 Protester, Ray Epps, Is Sentenced. You'll Want to Sit Down for This.

The Latest Accusations of 'Voter Suppression' Aren't What You Would Expect

Where Have All the Cowboys Gone? America Needs Heroes to Stop the Marxists Before It's Too Late

Iranian Terror Sponsorship Poses Global Threat

Nikki Haley Skirts Questions on Lloyd Austin and Liz Cheney, but Why?

Why Hold an Election If Neither Side Will Accept the Result If They Lose?

Advertisement

Trump Shows Up in Federal Court and Witnesses Major Case of TDS by Judges

Exclusive: Circuit Court Ruling on Biden DOE’s Appliance Regulation ‘a Win’ for Americans

Book Review: Empire of God: How the Byzantines Saved Civilization

Pura Vida: A Travelogue / Love Story

Secular Taliban Comes for Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln & Now Penn, So Why's This Guy Still Here?

Prager. Joe Biden's Scary Speech on Jan. 6

Townhall Mothership

Ted Cruz Has an Idea on How SCOTUS Could Rule Unanimously to Keep Trump on the Ballot

Kirby Tries to Save Face After Defense Secretary Blows Off Biden

More Big Names Mentioned in Final Epstein Document Dump

What does his coke dealer say? Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Contradicts the White House

California County Offers Residents Free Narcan While Charging Big Bucks for Carry Permits

Op-Ed Shows How Scientific Community Has Failed on Guns

A Tale of Two Cities and Armed Self-Defense

Former DEI Staffer Sues University of Wisconsin for Racial Discrimination

War on ESG Update: BlackRock Laying Off 600

Coming soon to Philadelphia! Drug Gangs Take Over TV Station, Prisons in Ecuador

Are Conservatives Really Scared of Black Men With Guns?

Huge Uproar Over Illegal Aliens Moved to NYC High School, Kids Forced to 'Remote Learn'

WATCH: Reporters Caught on Hot Mic Joking About Assassinating Trump

DC Judge Asks About Donald Trump Ordering SEAL Team Six to Assassinate His Rivals

The Dangerous Pro-Palestine Protests Have a Common Thread ... His Name Is Rudy

Washington Post Keeps Us Up-to-Date on Rep. Mayra Flores and 'Grubgate'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

Biden Problems With Minorities Are Worse Than We Thought

I’m So Glad I Have a Gas Stove Right Now

Around the Interwebz

Kelsey Grammer Wants Shelley Long’s Diane From ‘Cheers’ To Return In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Full trailer for 3 Body Problem captures epic scope of Liu Cixin’s novel

Do You Speak Chicken?

Bee Me

Dude.

Biden Welcomes Barack Obama Back To White House https://t.co/mP7umJ0KxL pic.twitter.com/BL6l0yZF2q — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 9, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes