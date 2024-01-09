Where Have All the Cowboys Gone? America Needs Heroes to Stop the Marxists Before It's Too Late

In the last four years, we've seen our nation take a jackboot to the crotch on numerous occasions, most notably:

unpunished rioters burning and looting as well as attacking police officers throughout 2020

the vulgarly tyrannical response to a virus that we now know didn't come from bat salad

a dubious presidential election

Biden intentionally gutting our nation by allowing illegal immigrants to pour over our border

the acceptance of anti-Semitism

America's first crime family taking mad stacks from enemies and not getting punished

the persecution of the main political rival to the Deep State

people fighting for the "right" of kids to pay doctors to carve up their genitals

Advertisement

Didn't we used to have men who took care of people who got so wildly out of line?

FACT-O-RAMA! If you can look at all of these examples of malfeasance and not see the satanic face of Marxism, now is a good time to brew a pot of "wake the f*ck up" coffee and absorb it intravenously.

Albert Einstein once wrote to his son about politics in the U.S. and stated, "There's something amazing about America's democracy, it's got a gyroscope and just when you think it's going to go off the cliff, it rights itself."

Sadly for the U.S.S. Democracy, the gyroscope doesn't seem to notice that big, bad bolshie iceberg ripping into our bow. Or worse, people see it but are doing nothing about it.

Why is Anthony Fauci not in jail? Because he hasn't even been charged for helping pay for the COVID virus that was used to lock us down, not to mention lying to Congress about it on numerous occasions.

Why aren't the Bidens making license plates in Leavenworth? Because Gropey Joe and the DOJ are bunkmates. Ditto the billionaire pedos who committed horrific crimes on Epstein's Predator Island.

Where are today's Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie, George Washington, and Harriet Tubman?

Yes, we have a few patriots still fighting for The Republic such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rand Paul, and Donald Trump, to name a few, but where is the rest of the Republican Party?

Advertisement

HONEYTRAP-O-RAMA! Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett recently stated that Republican congressmen have been sexually compromised by "powerful people" who use awkward photos to control the voting of said congressmen.

A friend I consider intelligent recently claimed the pinkos are doomed to failure because "America has a system" to keep the Mao-maos at bay.

I wish I could mindlessly share and enjoy his pie-in-the-sky, "it can't happen here" mentality, but when I see leftists burn federal courthouses, swarm police precincts, and riot with near impunity, reality sets in. We need some cowboys, stat.

Some of the more foolish among us snidely rely on the Second Amendment to save us. Yes, I am a firm believer in the right to own guns, but if push comes to shove, it merely delays the inevitable and vastly reduces the number of patriots the globalists will have to send to a gulag. We can be willing to die for our liberties, and the new woke military will be happy to oblige us. Then your family will be sent to prison and your house will be given to third-world cultural enrichers. Let's not discuss what may happen to your daughter.

No one, not even our police, is enforcing the laws. Jewish students are hiding on campus as pro-Hamas miscreants take over the streets. Americans are locking their doors as illegal immigrants, pumped into the nation by Joe Biden and his globalist myrmidons, knock on doors begging for food and money by day and drive up the crime rate by night.

Advertisement

It was all too easy to predict. Releasing criminals and keeping them on the streets with bail reform will obviously drive crime through the exosphere. But the leftoids did it, and we all sat on our hands. And here is the kicker: It was all intentional. What better way to take away guns than to drive up the crime rate and use the manufactured violence as a reason to disarm We the People?

Gavaging illegal immigrants into the nation will obviously bankrupt our cities and upend our culture. If you need proof, look at what's happening in Europe.

The crime, the illegal immigrants, COVID -- it was all intentional. So are the crises coming in 2024.

Who would think Poland would one day become the safest nation in Europe?

Poland is the safest country in europe because it has a zero tolerance policy about illegal immigration and built a wall.



This is not rocket science people, its a deliberate attack on our country.



If we adopted this same stance in the US, crime would be down, money would be… pic.twitter.com/4Dnz39XSf1 — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 24, 2023

Someone smarter than myself once declared, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Touché.

We have seen flashes of bravery. FBI whistleblowers have stood up only to be punished by the Bureau. Healthcare workers, heroes when the pandemic began, lost their jobs for refusing to bend their knees and raise their sleeves for the experimental clot-shot. Brilliant though fairly undiscovered comedians lost gigs for daring to "question the science" behind ginsuing the penis off a confused 15-year-old.

Advertisement

HARBINGER-O-RAMA! Though conservatives have historically backed the Blue, we should expect cops to value their paychecks and pensions more than our liberties and possibly thump us should we peacefully protest in the streets. We've seen it in Australia and Canada. We are not immune to a weaponized police force.

Watch this Canadian bacon bump into a reporter and then arrest him for assault.

How bad is it in Canada?



Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was "arrested for assault" for asking Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland questions.



You can clearly see David did not "assault" Freeland. It's arguable that never even made physical contact.



Worse yet, Justin… pic.twitter.com/fgfyDMeiwR — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 9, 2024

Where did it all go wrong? The Marxists took over the schools, the DOJ, the White House, and the news media at the same time. The rest was easy.

PINKO-RAMA! Sen. Joe McCarthy was right. The commies were, and remain, everywhere.

The silver lining to the Mao cloud enveloping the nation is this: Patriotic Americans won't be alone in COVID Camp-Hochul. Your fire engine red-haired simper-in-law will be in the crosshairs too, and all the "Free Palestine!" signs in zhim's windows won't make a difference. Zhe is just too dumb to understand this.

Advertisement

Writer your reps and senators. Run for local office. Give a damn while it is still legal to do so.



