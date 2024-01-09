Exclusive: Circuit Court Ruling on Biden DOE’s Appliance Regulation ‘a Win’ for Americans

The Biden Department of Energy (DOE) just lost a case on its heavy and damaging regulation of laundry and dishwashing machines, and a consumer advocate is celebrating the move as “a win” for Americans’ “consumer choice.”

Fifth Circuit Court judges Clement, Wilson, and Oldham ruled on Jan. 8: “In 2022, the Department of Energy tightened the regulatory regime surrounding America’s dishwashers and laundry machines. Petitioners sued. The Department’s actions were arbitrary and capricious. So we grant the petition and remand to the Department.”

The Biden administration has been attempting to wage a war on appliances on multiple occasions and fronts, partly due to its radical and unscientific climate alarmist agenda.

Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild is one expert who sees the court ruling as a victory. Consumers’ Research is a consumer advocacy organization that says it is “focused on educating consumers on the policies, products, and services of concern to them and to promote the freedom to act on that knowledge and understanding.”

This new ruling against the DOE appears to be pro-freedom and pro-consumer. “This is a fantastic ruling for American consumers,” Hild said in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Hild explained that the DOE appliance regulations came out of the Biden administration’s Environmental, Social, and Governance goals (ESG, or woke standards poisoning our government and businesses). “These regulations were part of Biden’s ESG agenda, that was more about pushing a radical environmentalist agenda than protecting and serving consumers, and today is a win for consumer choice and our standard of living,” Hild said.

He wasn’t the only one hailing the court ruling. Climate Depot’s Marc Morano called the DOE’s revoked regulations “a complete bypassing of democracy through the unelected regulatory state” and added that the “court revealed legal sanity in the battle to stop the climate-based policy misery on the American people.” Competitive Enterprise Institute attorney Devin Watkins stated, “This decision allows manufacturers to build better dishwashers, not be encumbered by counterproductive federal regulations.”

Meanwhile, Truth in Energy and Climate president Frank Lasee observed, “The endless, costly meddling from Washington is a feature, not a benefit of Bidenomics”; fortunately, the Fifth Circuit provided “some sanity.” H. Sterling Burnett, director of Heartland Institute’s Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy, also noted that lower-income consumers in particular will benefit from the pullback on regulations. All in all, American consumers received one good piece of news, a rarity now thanks to Bidenomics.

