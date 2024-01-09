The Latest Accusations of 'Voter Suppression' Aren't What You Would Expect

Anytime we hear the phrase "voter suppression," the default assumption is that someone on the left is complaining about the supposed disenfranchisement of a sector of the Democrats' coalition. Whenever a red state or county attempts to ensure voter integrity and security, that attempt collides with cries of voter suppression from the left and its media lapdogs.

Advertisement

So it's surprising and even refreshing to hear of an accusation of potential voter suppression against the Democrats. The story of the Democrats' infighting over the 2024 primary schedule is the stuff of legend, and it might come back to bite the party.

The Biden campaign has pushed to move the South Carolina primary to the head of the schedule as a blatant attempt at racial pandering. Joe Biden owed his 2020 resurgence to the black voters of the Palmetto State, so his campaign wanted to reward those voters by making the state's primary the first in the nation.

But the campaign has hit a wall in the form of the Granite State. New Hampshire has taken pride in its first-in-the-nation primary status for years, and it's digging in its heels. "There's even a state law mandating that New Hampshire hold its primary seven days before any other state," as my friend and esteemed colleague Vodkapundit explained in November.

Another friend and colleague, Matt Margolis, pointed out that New Hampshire's flinty New England stubbornness could cost the state its presence at the Democrats' convention this summer, and Biden might not appear on the ballot for the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary. As you might expect, the Biden camp and the Democrat National Committee (DNC) are downplaying the Granite State.

Related: New Hampshire Tells DNC to Shove It



Here's where the allegations of voter suppression come into play. The New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley received a letter from the DNC on Jan. 5 demanding Buckley and the state party to downplay the primary like Biden's campaign is doing.

Advertisement

"In that letter, you state that the Democratic National Committee ('DNC') Rules and Bylaws Committee ('RBC') commanded NHDP to 'educate the public' that the New Hampshire democratic [sic] Presidential Primary Election scheduled for January 23, 2024, is 'meaningless,'" reads a letter that Assistant Attorney General Brendan O'Donnell sent to the DNC this week.

"Meaningless" is a strong word to describe the Democrat voters of New Hampshire making their voices heard. O'Donnell makes that point clear in the letter to the DNC.

"Falsely telling New Hampshire voters that a New Hampshire election is 'meaningless' violates New Hampshire voter suppression laws," he writes, adding, "Accordingly, this Office orders you, the DNC, and the RBC [Rules and Bylaws Committee] to immediately cease and desist from engaging in any conduct that violates RSA 659:40, III, RSA 629:2, or any other State election law" (emphasis in the original).

Of course, we know what this is really about. Team Biden and the DNC demand absolute loyalty to Biden, so any vote against him — whether it's for a Democratic challenger or a Republican — is illegitimate and "meaningless." Democracy is so at stake that they must suppress any votes that don't go their way.

If you're a regular PJ Media reader, you know how important it is for us to report the truth. You can help us in our mission to tell the truth without fear (and with a healthy measure of fun) by becoming a VIP member. What does a VIP membership mean for you? It’s like being part of the cool kids’ club, with access to the comments section, exclusive articles, podcasts, and an ad-free experience at your fingertips.

Advertisement

VIP Gold gives you even more goodies: VIP access to all of the sites in the Townhall family, along with live chats! Our VIPs really are a community of people committed to the mission of telling the truth, and we appreciate every one of them.

VIP membership is a great value all its own, but you can use the code SAVEAMERICA to get a 50% discount. There’s never been a better time — and a better opportunity — to stand up for the truth.