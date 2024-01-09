Iranian Terror Sponsorship Poses Global Threat

The radical Islamic Iranian regime’s sponsorship of terrorism in multiple countries is a global threat that must be addressed before it is too late.

Iran’s regime is a major state sponsor of terrorism, according to the U.S. government, and yet the Biden administration has a track record of pandering to Iran. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei even previously classified “Death to America” as one of his regime’s main slogans. If only the Biden administration had provided half the empathy and aid they’re giving jihad-loving Gaza to the Iranian protesters when the latter rose up against their government, only to face mass arrests, rape, and torture.

Advertisement

When Gazans who celebrated the Hamas atrocities suffered retaliatory attacks from Israel (because Hamas uses human shields and blocked evacuations), the Biden administration became nobly concerned about “human rights.” Not so for the freedom protesters in Iran. We have apparently forgotten how Iran’s jihadi Gen. Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers.

One man who is unflinchingly honest about Iran and the Western authorities who ignore or pander to the radical Islamic regime is Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Gilad Erdan. Erdan previously highlighted the UN’s Nazi-like, pro-terrorist, anti-Israel sympathies by putting on a yellow star at the UN. More recently, he posted a denunciation of Iran on Twitter/X on Jan. 3. Erdan called on the UN Security Council “to address the radioactive Shiite [Muslim] elephant in the room.” He accused Ayatollah Khamenei’s regime of being “the one thing that ties together all the elements of destruction in the Middle East. Its strategy is to stand in the shadows while pulling the strings of its terror-proxy puppets.” If action isn’t taken, Erdan warned, the Iran-backed Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which have global repercussions for shipping, “will only be the beginning of the dark future we are entering.”

Advertisement

It’s time for the UN Security Council to address the radioactive Shiite elephant in the room. The Ayatollah regime is the one thing that ties together all the elements of destruction in the Middle East. It’s strategy is to stand in the shadows while pulling the strings of its… pic.twitter.com/A5OVk1goXf — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 4, 2024

In the video clip of his speech to the UN Security Council, Erdan said Iran’s regime “funds, arms, trains, and directs the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, other terror groups in Syria and Iraq, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” He pointed to advanced technology and weapons reportedly obtained with Iranian help. “The Houthis, terrorists from one of the world’s poorest countries, would definitely not have ballistic missiles and explosive drones without the supply of Iranian arms, and they would not have the capabilities to locate and target ships [in the Red Sea] without Iranian intelligence supplied in real time,” the Israeli ambassador argued.

Related: ‘Shame on the UN’: Israeli Ambassador Bashes Hypocrisy on Human Rights Day

Erdan urged action from the UN, which sadly is highly unlikely to happen, as the UN constantly demonizes Israel and even reportedly helps the Hamas terrorists who attacked the democracy. “This can be the Council’s shining moment, the moment it tackles the real… threat to the Middle East,” Erdan declared. “If we remain idle in the face of the global security threat that is Iran, then the Houthis are just the beginning of what dark future…we will be ushering in.” It’s a sobering thought.

Advertisement

If America doesn’t start taking the America-hating, jihad-funding Iranian regime seriously, especially as increasing numbers of terrorists cross our southern border, we could suffer a similar nightmarish fate to that of Israel.