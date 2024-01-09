The Morning Briefing: Threats to 'Democracy' Abound, but They're Coming From the Left

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Perjynkor was known to dazzle with his tyrolienne skills at impromptu jug band gatherings.

It's important to begin any conversation regarding the leftist ravings about ZOMG THREATS TO DEMOCRACY by acknowledging that, yes, we're all aware on this side of the aisle that we live in a representative republic. We use words that trigger the Democrats because it's fun.

At least a year before the Democrats ordered their media mouthpieces to start barking "authoritarian," "dictator," and "Hitler," like trained seals, caterwauling about Trump and Republicans spelling doom for democracy was their main focus. It's still the centerpiece of their constant exploration of new unhinged depths.

So let's talk about that.

I wholeheartedly agree that the fabric of the Republic — what they call "democracy" — is under siege. Where they and the TDS squish Republicans get it all wrong is that Donald J. Trump is not the existential threat here in 2024. Let's point a few quick fingers at the people who are actually mucking up the works, update our scorecards, then get on with Taco Tuesday.

Let us first check in with the Vice President of the United States, whose recent remarks Robert wrote about:

“Let us not throw up our hands. It is time to roll up our sleeves. We were born for a time such as this and we love our country.” Harris also said, as if she were teaching a class of particularly dull-witted kindergarteners, “We fight to protect the sacred freedom to vote while they try to silence the voice of the people.”

There is nothing "sacred" about voting for the Democrats. They loathe transparency. They believe that there should be almost no barriers to being able to vote. They want to make the vote-by-mail fraudfest the norm. Now the Dems are trying to subvert the will of Republican primary voters by keeping Donald Trump off of the ballot through legal harassment. To Democrats, voting is a drunken weekend with the cheapest hooker they can find, not something sacred at all.

Threat to free elections: Democrats.

Lincoln writes that Joe Biden's weaponized goon squad formerly known as the Department of Justice will now be trying to haul in anyone who happened to be milling about on the lawn of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when the Attorney General of the United States and the DOJ weren't a Soviet cosplay and historical reenactment society.

While Joe Biden is out ranting about Donald Trump's dictatorial qualities and the threat that he poses to the "democracy," his handlers have Merrick Garland and his thugs trying to get Trump supporters squirrelled away in jails before the election.

Commie knock at the door in the middle of the night threat to freedom: Democrats.

Keeping with the Soviet theme, let's move onto a Pravda update. This is from a post Matt wrote yesterday:

Apparently, the overwhelmingly positive media coverage that Joe Biden gets isn’t enough for his campaign, and his team has come up with a brilliant solution: bribe media outlets by offering them access in exchange for instructions on how to fix their coverage. "President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has begun organizing a series of off-the-record trips for top political reporters and editors to the team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware and meet top officials, including the campaign manager, deputies, and other senior advisors for background briefings on campaign strategy,” reports Semafor. "They’re also using it as an opportunity to tell them what they’re getting wrong." It gets worse. "Two people with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that during meetings with reporters from outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and others, campaign officials have invoked a coverage spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short."

Here's why this is really creepy. As most of you know, I've been writing about liberal bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years. Most of that time, the media hacks and the Democrats have vehemently denied that any such bias existed. They are now so emboldened by the leftward shift of the country that they're not bothering to hide the fact that they're in cahoots.

As Matt notes, Biden gets all the breaks he needs from the media. That's not enough for the power mad Democrats in Washington who are earnestly trying to make it a one-party down. I don't mean a uniparty town, I mean that they want the Republicans gone. Think ChiCom Lite.

The reason they despise Elon Musk is because he broke the leftist stranglehold of social media. There's a Twitter/X-sized hole in the information control machine and that simply cannot stand if their totalitarian dreams are going to come true.

Overwhelming threat to First Amendment freedoms: Democrats.

Throw in the relentless assaults on the Second Amendment and the lust for federal control of everything and it's plain to see from which direction the destruction of the Republic will come. We haven't even gotten around to the border yet, but we go over that a lot here.

Donald Trump is a teddy bear compared to the heavy-handed fascists who are running Joe Biden's brain. The real dictator threat is calling from inside the White House.

Everything Isn't Awful

After a boozy brunch...

This is how pandas clean their houses🐼😂 pic.twitter.com/atiDdDycmt — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 8, 2024









