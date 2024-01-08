Biden Flunkey: Abortion Is a ‘Top Priority’ for Joe

Good old Joe Biden has a disturbing priority after the next election: enshrining the ability to kill unborn babies as a “right.”

When the Supreme Court recognized the unconstitutionality of Roe v. Wade and returned the abortion question to the states, as is right, Democrats began having insane meltdowns. From listening to Democrats, one would think that the ability to murder one’s unborn baby is the right upon which all other rights depend, even though there is solid proof that abortion is always a brutal method of murder for a unique human being and that it is terrible for the mothers too.

Biden’s principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks discussed Biden’s priorities in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press“ on Sunday, Live Action noted. Asked “What would, on day one, President Biden’s top priority be?” if he is the 2024 election victor, Fulks had an anti-life answer.

“The president announced this campaign with the moniker of ‘finish the job’ and protect freedom and democracy. So when we talk about that, let’s look at it. First of all: Roe,” Fulks said. “The president has been adamant that we need to restore Roe. It is unfathomable that women today wake up in a country with less rights than their ancestors had years ago.” Fulks even tried to claim a sort of selfless integrity for Biden: “Look, the president understands that this election isn’t about him: it’s about the American people.”

Live Action also mentioned Biden’s 2022 promise that “the first bill he would send to Capitol Hill the following year — after midterm elections — would be one that makes abortion-on-demand legal again throughout the nation.”

It is fascinating that, throughout history, Democrats have always had a false notion of rights and freedom as a sort of zero-sum game. Thus if I have more freedom, you have less, and my “right” infringes on or cancels out your right.

That is the consistent understanding and formulation of the Democrat Party. We saw it with slavery, where Democrats argued that it was their right and essential liberty to take away the rights and liberty of black people. Democracy demanded slavery! Now, with abortion, Democrats argue that it is their right and essential liberty to deprive unborn babies of the right to life, even though the latter is clearly stated in the Constitution and there is not the faintest indication of a right to abortion in that foundational document.

Abortion pills starve unborn babies to death, and surgical abortions decapitate, dismember, and/or poison a baby. Are these the actions sanctioned by a free, Judeo-Christian republic? Americans are open to pro-life arguments, too. A January 2023 poll found that two-thirds of Americans are in favor of restrictions on abortion.

Jeremiah 1:5 quotes God as saying, “Before I formed thee in the bowels of thy mother, I knew thee: and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee.” Joe Biden might have said instead, “Before you were formed in the bowels of your mother I wanted to kill you, and before you came forth out of the womb, I marked you for death.”