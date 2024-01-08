U.S. District Attorney Announces He Will Target People on the Lawn on Jan. 6

Jan. 6, 2021, was a dark day in American history, and I'm not talking about those who roamed through the halls of the Capitol, carried off podiums, and rummaged through desks. Those were incredibly dumb things to do.

I am aware of the reports that government actors and various fifth columnists helped to fan the flames, and I am also keenly aware of the fact that left-wing agitprops can gleefully do the same kinds of things with much more dire results with complete immunity. In some cases, they may even receive compensation for their troubles. Just the same, I will state for the record that entering the Capitol was a bad idea. It did indeed paint an inaccurate view of conservatives in general.

Moreover, it gave the deep state, its media pit bulls, and their supporters exactly what they had been hoping for since the inauguration of Barack Obama, and it gave them what they had been praying for since Donald Trump first came down the escalator. It gave them a smoking gun, a Reichstag Fire, and all the reasons they needed to go full-fascist.

Clapping people in prison for what amounted to trespassing is only part of the equation. The people who style themselves as our rulers have used the events of Jan. 6 to completely redefine the phrase "Red Menace." This time, of course, the Red Scare is the population of the U.S. that leans conservative, and they continue to wail, gnash their teeth, rend their garments, and, of course, see conservatives hiding under every bed.

This, in turn, gives them the excuse to widen the scope of their efforts to eliminate anyone who may not think as they demand and who has the temerity to espouse a different point of view. Don't let their indignation or the tears of their media mavens deceive you. The Leftists had been waiting on Jan. 6 for a long, long time, and don't think for a minute that just because someone didn't walk the halls, don a buffalo hat, or help themselves to Nancy Pelosi's phone and mini-bar, they will be exonerated. On the contrary, if someone just happened to be on the Capitol lawn that day, they might want to wait for a knock on their door. Or a battering ram, whichever is more terrifying.

ICYMI: as part of a larger story, the Post Millennial reported that on Thursday, U.S. District Attorney Matthew Graves announced that those who were on the grounds on Jan. 6 but did not enter the building could be the next group of targets. Matthews stated:

We have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building or those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on Capitol grounds, but if a person knowingly entered a restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime.

Take note. In fact, take notes:

Yes, various law enforcement officials and municipalities have turned a blind eye to more destructive protests, and they will continue to do so. The issue here, dear reader, is that the "wrong people" showed up for the "wrong protest." These people also hold the "wrong ideas." And even if these "wrong people" with their "wrong ideas" did nothing more than hold up a Trump sign and then go to a restaurant for a burger and a brew later, they could still find themselves in front of a judge.

If they just showed up to show their support, or if they just stopped by because they wondered what the hell was going on, they could be presumed guilty. We've moved past rioting, wanton destruction, or any other criminal charges. This is the state tacitly announcing that it is going after people for wrong-think. At this point, people are guilty simply for expressing or merely supporting ideas that the power brokers find threatening or objectionable.

I suspect that in the future, there will be the creation of a "January 6 Law." This law will be used to prosecute anyone who expresses or even holds a thought that the people in power can twist into an "insurrectionist idea." I'll bet real money that a draft is on someone's desk somewhere. It may not be a law, but it is probably in a memo or pending directive.

If you are still unconvinced, the FBI posted this to X over the weekend:

I have been to exactly two rallies in my entire life. Okay, when I was a kid, I marched in a pro-abortion rally, but I was 13 at the time. The rallies were during the Tea Party era, and I was a featured speaker at both events. One was on the steps of our local county building. The other was at the state capitol building in Salt Lake. On both occasions, I espoused conservative ideas. If I or anyone else did that today, what would the consequences be?

Of course, Democrats, their media, and other incarnations of leftists will cheer these and similar measures. But there were plenty of people who cheered when the Nazi Party came to power. There were plenty of people who cheered when Mao took over China. People also duly complied with Stalin and Pol Pot. Maybe they were encouraged that their political and ideological enemies were being persecuted, or perhaps they just hoped they could keep their heads down and stay out of trouble.

These same people found themselves living their lives looking over their shoulders and informing on their neighbors while hoping like hell their neighbors weren't informing on them. The leftists should celebrate while they can, but they should also remember that once dictators rid themselves of the overt threats, their next target is always everybody else.

So, leftists, progressives, whatever you are calling yourselves, once they have neutralized us, you had better do two things. First, memorize the definition of "compliance." Second, learn to rid yourselves of the capability of any independent thought. The same people that are coming for us will be coming for you. Count on it.