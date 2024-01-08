Tearing Down Hatred Where Hatred Doesn’t Exist

It’s laughable that leftists believe that the “woke” culture is enlightened and inclusive. Everything that they do eliminates and excludes. Take for instance their incessant, nonsensical removal of anything that even slightly offends their shallow, hyper-sensitive sensibilities.

They seemed especially troubled with the past and traditions. Discarding the idea that our nation, though not perfect, has evolved, and instead embracing the belief that everything about it was, is, and will forever be inherently bad. That is of course, unless we accept and follow their new world order, which will cleanse us of our ignorance.

In reality, leftists' beliefs will cleanse us of nothing. In fact, they will deepen existing wounds, reopen ones that have healed, and create new deep ones that will take decades to heal, if ever. For a moment, consider their paradoxical view of equity. They pretend that DEI is focused on corporations, schools, etc., developing a more diverse workforce or student body, yet they base this diversity on skin color only. Equity to them is tied directly to diversity numbers and percentages, with merit having no bearing in the equation. So under those guidelines, how can true equity exist? As far as their idea of inclusion, it always translates to exclusion. They love to divide and conquer moving seamlessly between playing villain and victim to accomplish whatever their immediate goal is.

In order to keep the fires of hatred burning, they point out imaginary injustices along the way. This keeps their woke minions in a frenzied state. A few of their favorites to attack are perceived stereotypes such as Native American names and symbols, as well as statues that supposedly represent something other than the history of our nation.

Ironically, all leftists do is place storied and beloved names and places into a state of vanishing viability. Think about names such as the Washington Redskins or Cleveland Indians. These names were never meant as derogatory, yet the left campaigned and the woke factor that had infiltrated the organizations used the chance to change the names.

Now those references to Native Americans are gone. Leftists have effectively eliminated any memories of that proud culture and replaced them with generic names that carry no significance. By doing this, they have eliminated Native Americans from the consciousness of American sports fans, and to what end? What have they changed? All they accomplished was a demonstration of their ignorance, The left’s failure to weigh intent, which is extremely important, never comes into play. All it strives for is change for the sake of change and the opportunity to advance its narrative.

Another easy target of leftists is statues. To those infected with the woke virus, these inanimate objects represent everything evil. They use these to become history revisionists instead of students of history. Many of the statues that are torn down were slave owners, and that’s all the left can see. Like it or not, slave ownership was an accepted part of society in those times. The other accomplishments of these historical figures are ignored. What’s worse is that the left views the American public as being unable to separate the wheat from the chaff.

Leftists believe that these statues need to be removed to whitewash history. Why? Because they don’t like what they represent and can’t trust the rest of America to feel the same, so rather than give you the opportunity to rationalize your own thoughts, they tear down the statues.

In my opinion, tearing any of these monuments down is out of line. However, now the Biden administration has its sights set on the William Penn statue located at Welcome Park in Philadelphia, and this is a perfect time to put a line in the sand on monument destruction.

The park was built in 1982 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the founding of Pennsylvania by William Penn, so naturally, it was only fitting that a statue of him would be included. The park was designed by world-renowned architectural firm Venturi, Rauch, and Scott Brown and is beautiful in its simplicity. The nonprofit Independence Hall Association describes Welcome Park as an "open-air museum" that is "the only site in historic Philadelphia dedicated to celebrating the life and contributions of William Penn."

Undeterred by the love of the park as is, the National Park Service announced last week that it "proposes to rehabilitate Welcome Park to provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors."

The proposed rehabilitation of Welcome Park includes expanded interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia and was developed in consultation with representatives of the indigenous nations of the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled. In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline.

The Slate Roof House scheduled to be removed was Penn's residence in Philadelphia starting in 1699.

We need your input on Welcome Park rehabilitation! More info at: https://t.co/owkb3jxBIV pic.twitter.com/nh092m4S5W — IndependenceNPS 🇺🇸 (@INDEPENDENCENHP) January 5, 2024

Penn came to America in 1682 and spent two years there establishing the colony. He called it his Holy Experiment because it was to be a place where the Quaker ideals of equality, religious freedom, and open democratic processes could be put into practice in ways that seemed impossible in Europe. He treated the Lenape Indians with great respect and made a treaty with them for the use of their land. Voltaire said of the treaty that it was the only one “not ratified by an oath, and that was never infringed."

Penn also drew up a remarkably progressive constitution for Pennsylvania. He believed that if people had freedom, education, and equal rights under moral laws that they had helped to make, things might go wrong from time to time but would put themselves right. It served as a model for several other states and was a key influence on the U.S. Constitution drawn up in Philadelphia nearly a century later.

The Bill of Rights Institute noted: "During the 1660s, Englishmen harshly persecuted the Quakers, whom they considered to be dangerous radicals because of their teachings on social and religious equality."

The institute also stated that:

Penn had high hopes that the colony would enjoy religious freedom, as well as peace with the Lenni Lenapes and other American Indians who had lived in this land for centuries. Like all Quakers, he was a pacifist, and he was adamant that his new colony would avoid the bloodshed and war between Indians and other English colonists that had occurred in New England and Virginia.

The Biden administration’s targeting of the Penn statue and house is totally unwarranted. No one is against the exposure of Native American culture; however, it must not be done at the expense of the state’s founder.

The official X social media page for the Independence National Historical Park has been pounded by hundreds of comments opposing tearing down the William Penn statue.

One user replied, "This makes absolutely no sense. I am a native Philly guy and Penn was 'woke' for his time. He supported and paid the Indian tribes. You are literally crushing a pioneering leader out of intellectual laziness."

Another wrote, "You decided to remove the William Penn statue from the ONLY site in the city dedicated to the life and ideas of its founder? Because some people are uncomfortable with it? Absolutely shameful."

Still another added, "You’re removing the statue of William Penn… a paragon of religious liberty and self-government who influenced our U.S. Founding Fathers from the site of his home in the city he founded. Shame. Scrap this plan."

I couldn’t agree more. If you feel the same and would like to see this woke nonsense stopped, you can submit comments within a 14-day period starting today, Jan. 8.