Lauren Boebert Allegedly Takes Her Tumultuous Personal Life to a New Level

Sometimes our politicians act like soap opera characters, and other times they act like guests on Jerry Springer. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is one of those politicians who has had her share of both types of moments.

Boebert's personal life has put her in the headlines in recent months, and the coverage generally hasn't been positive. In the space of less than six months, she divorced her husband, became a grandmother at the ripe old age of 36, and got kicked out of a theatrical performance for allegedly vaping and singing loudly — not to mention that she and her male companion were, to put it delicately, enjoying each other's company. As ushers escorted the pair out of the theater, Boebert reportedly exclaimed, "Do you know who I am?"

And she's starting 2024 in the headlines for less-than-savory behavior. Police are investigating an incident in which Boebert's ex-husband accused her of punching him twice in the nose at a restaurant in Silt, Colo.

"Lauren Boebert has denied punching her ex-husband twice in the nose after he made 'lewd advances' towards her at a restaurant in her district," reports the Daily Mail. "Colorado representative Boebert did admit to putting her hand on Jayson Boebert's face to 'keep him back' before he called 911."

According to reports, the congresswoman was eating at Miner's Claim, a restaurant in her district, when her ex-husband showed up to apologize for an altercation between the two of them when she picked up their sons from his house. An aide told the press that Jayson Boebert began to act in a way that was "disrespectful" and "lewd," making gestures that were "aggressive, not romantic" when Lauren Boebert put her hand in his face and touched his nose.

Jayson called the cops, claiming that he was a "victim of domestic violence." In turn, Lauren called a non-emergency number and told a dispatcher that she would be happy to speak with an officer about the situation. Authorities did not arrest either of them.

Rep. Boebert said that she agreed to meet her husband at the restaurant for the apology because it was a public place, but she also claimed that the public nature of her troubles is part of her recent decision to move to a different district to run for reelection.

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving," she said in a statement. "I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

When she announced her district switch just before the new year, Boebert said, "I did not arrive at this decision easily. A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations, and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement, and for my children's future."

It's not hard to speculate that Boebert's latest antics won't win over many swing voters. The question that looms over her head is whether voters in her new district will take kindly to a representative who parades such a tabloid-worthy personal life in public. 2024 probably isn't going to be an easy year for her.