Lauren Boebert Won’t Seek Reelection, but That’s Not the Whole Story

As you may recall, last year, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) only narrowly won reelection for the 3rd Congressional District in a race so close that it triggered an automatic recount.

It may have been a victory, but it was kind of an embarrassing one. When no red wave materialized in that election, control of the House may well have come down to her seat. Her opponent Adam Frisch gracefully conceded, but he's running again in the hopes of unseating her this time. And he may still have a decent shot. Boebert's personal behavior has also come under fire, and she faces a primary challenger. Even if she wins the primary, according to the Associated Press, Frisch has managed to outraise her.

So Boebert, reading the writing on the wall, has naturally decided not to seek reelection in the 3rd Congressional District in 2024. But Boebert isn't returning to the private sector. She's switching districts. She made the announcement in a Facebook video posted Wednesday evening.

"Today I am announcing my candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right move for Colorado. For us."

Boebert continued, "Since the first day I ran for public office, I promised I would do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country. That means staying in the fight, but it also means not allowing Hollywood elites and progressive money groups to buy the third district a seat that they have no business owning."

According to Boebert, leftists are seeking to steal the 3rd District by attacking her personally. "It's not fair to the third district and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories, of which I'm incredibly grateful."

She then acknowledged that it has been a challenging year for her and her family, citing her recent unexpected divorce and her "personal mistakes." She also expressed gratitude for the support received.

Despite switching to the 4th Congressional District, she emphasized the importance of retaining the 3rd District.

"We cannot lose the 3rd, and Colorado's 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles," she said. "We have to protect our majority in the House, win the Senate, and win the presidency. President Trump has made it very clear that when we take back the White House, he needs our conservative voices heard loud and clear. I love Colorado's 3rd, and I will continue working as hard as I can for the remainder of my term to be a great representative for everyone in this district."

Even in the 4th District, Boebert faces a crowded primary to fill the seat that Rep. Ken Buck is vacating. But it is the state's most conservative district, which would be much easier for her to win and keep in future cycles — and far less likely for leftist groups to invest money in to attack her.