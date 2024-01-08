Biden Campaign Launches Reeducation Camps for Media to Change Its Coverage

I wish I was exaggerating about this one. But I’m not.

Apparently, the overwhelmingly positive media coverage that Joe Biden gets isn’t enough for his campaign, and his team has come up with a brilliant solution: bribe media outlets by offering them access in exchange for instructions on how to fix their coverage.

"President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has begun organizing a series of off-the-record trips for top political reporters and editors to the team’s headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware and meet top officials, including the campaign manager, deputies, and other senior advisors for background briefings on campaign strategy,” reports Semafor. "They’re also using it as an opportunity to tell them what they’re getting wrong."

It gets worse.

"Two people with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that during meetings with reporters from outlets like The New York Times, the Washington Post, and others, campaign officials have invoked a coverage spreadsheet laying out areas where the team believes their reporting has fallen short."

So let’s recap: the Biden campaign, which has compared Trump to Hitler, claiming that he wants to be a dictator and is a threat to democracy, has basically created reeducation camps for the media to compel them to improve their coverage of Biden’s presidency. Joe Biden has often complained about the negative coverage his administration has received and recently accused the media of covering the “wrong polls,” and it is desperately trying to compel the media to report only what it wants and only how to report it.

The report continues:

In particular, campaign officials have chafed at some of the coverage of former President Donald Trump, feeling that outlets are too focused on his legal troubles and haven’t paid enough attention to some of his incendiary recent statements on the campaign trail. A source familiar told Semafor that with the exception of its recent meeting with the Times, the campaign meetings had been “substantive” and “productive,” and that Biden staffers were scheduled to meet in the coming days with political reporting teams from ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, Fox, NPR, Reuters, Bloomberg, and others in Wilmington.

You know, when we called Joe “Beijing Biden,” we weren't trying to encourage him to treat the supposedly free and independent press as state media.

This is the desperate act of a campaign that needs to control every aspect of the narrative because it knows that it is in danger of losing. Frankly, it’s hard to imagine any Democrat complaining about the media, but Democrats know that if the media treated them the way they treat Republicans, they would never win another election.

And this isn’t the first time a Democrat has tried to force the media to tailor its coverage to his liking. Barack Obama did it too. Obama was not happy when journalist Bob Woodward revealed that Obama proposed and signed into law the spending cuts that he wanted to blame on Republicans. One of Obama’s top aides warned Woodward that he would “regret” blaming Obama for the sequester less than a week after the article came out. Woodward went public with the threat, and it turns out he wasn’t the only journalist the Obama White House had threatened for not toeing the line — others soon came forward.

A free and independent press is a key check and balance on the government, but Joe Biden is acting like a dictator, demanding that media outlets behave more like state media.