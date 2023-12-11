The Morning Briefing: UPenn's Magill Shouldn't Be the Only Domino to Fall

Top O' the Briefing

The spectacle of American college students angrily spewing hatred for Israel and professing support for Hamas has opened the eyes of a lot of people to the true state of Academia in the 21st century. As the esteemed Victor Davis Hanson says in his latest column, "the sheer student delight on news of the mass murdering of Israeli victims seemed akin more to 1930s Germany than contemporary America."

After a House Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing last week about anti-Semitism on college campuses, we're witnessing something not often seen when it comes to leftists in education: consequences.

Rick has the news:

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill, and the chairman of the board of trustees, Scott L. Bok, have both resigned after intense pressure from alumni, donors and members of Congress. Magill was hounded from office after a disastrous performance at a congressional hearing on antisemitism on American college campuses. At the hearing, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik bored in on Magill's equivocations, trying to elicit a clear response to a question about antisemitism. “Calling for the genocide of Jews,” Ms. Stefanik asked, “does that constitute bullying or harassment?” Ms. Magill replied, “If it is directed and severe, pervasive, it is harassment.” Ms. Stefanik responded, “So the answer is yes.” Ms. Magill said, “It is a context-dependent decision, congresswoman.” Ms. Stefanik exclaimed: “That’s your testimony today? Calling for the genocide of Jews is depending upon the context?” Yes, it was that bad.

I don't like to celebrate anyone losing a job — it's a horrible thing to have to go through. Magill more than likely won't have to get in line for government cheese anytime soon though. I have, however, been calling for an overhaul of Academia for years now.

Academics have been indoctrinating America's youth with impunity for a very long time. They've had quite a racket going too. The price of higher education keeps skyrocketing, tenured professors and school administrators live comfortable lives while churning out a bunch of progressive anti-capitalists.

Wealthy alumni who generously donate to their alma maters were unfazed by that for some reason.

The frothing anti-Semitism has really caught the attention of the money people though, and that's why we have at least seen one change so far. As my friend Jennifer Van Laar writes over at RedState, the presidents of MIT and Harvard are facing some heat from donors after their time on Capitol Hill last week.

A few deposed university presidents aren't going to change the toxic culture that got all the kids goosestepping, but public awareness can be a powerful thing. When the public starts withholding precious funding, the power grows.

Attention spans are short here in the information age, however, and public awareness doesn't have the shelf life that it used to.

While I'm not much of a fan of the government getting involved in things, I am glad that the Republicans in the House have taken a respite from decimating their small majority and are looking into the plague of anti-Semitism on college campuses. We all know that these committee hearings rarely yield any concrete action. In this case, though, the more daylight on this hideous situation, the better.

It's one thing to know that campuses tilt leftward, but another entirely to see the presidents of three prestigious universities squirm when being asked to condemn calls for genocide.

The rot in academia runs deep, and it's not just the people at the top who should be sweating now. There will hopefully be more exposure and consequences while the spotlight is this hot.

PJ Media

Me. Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — Special Liz Cheney Edition

VodkaPundit. This CNN Reporter Just Had a Come to Jesus Moment About Hamas

Post-Debate Poll Delivers Good News For DeSantis Following Fourth GOP Showdown

The Grinch Who Overpriced Christmas: Biden’s Christmas Tree Inflation

UPenn President and Board Chair Resign After Refusal to Condemn Antisemitism

Shot. X Users Vote To Unban Alex Jones on Elon Musk's Poll

Chaser. 'He's Back' Trends on X as 'Most Censored Man' Alex Jones Is Allowed to Speak on Platform Again

Arizona Desert Now a Hotspot For Entering Illegals

Walt Disney World Decides Not to Say 'Gay'

California Staring at a $68 Billion Deficit a Year After a Record $97.5 Billion Surplus

Christian Traitors Join Forces With Atheists To Trash Believers In 'Christian Nationalism' Documentary

Belmont Club: Only AI Can Protect Against AI

What Are You Dedicated to? 8 Lights in the Darkness of Today's World

Deceitful Red Cross Lectures Parents of Israeli Hostage

WATCH: Undercover Video Exposes Pornhub’s Child-Grooming Strategy

Rejecting the Narrative of 'Christian Nationalism'

VDH. How Were the Universities Lost?

West Coast, Messed Coast™ a Stunning Thing Happened After Hamas Supporters Took Over UW

LOCK HIM UP! A Short History of Joe's Long Record of Lying About Biden Inc.

Weekend Parting Shot: Never Look a Gift Card in the Mouth. Especially an Expired One

Sunday Thoughts: Hope in Waiting, an Advent Meditation

State Department Bypasses Congress to Send Tank Ammunition to Israel

'Pathological Liar' or 'Brave' Victim? The Curious Case of the 'Islamophobic Hate Crime' at Stanford

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance

The Strange Way Exiled George Santos Is Raking In Money

Democrat Makes Damning Admission On the 'Legally Justified' Hunter Biden Indictments

Bill Maher Nails This Point When Discussing Free Speech and 'Team Hamas' Antics on College Campuses

New Gun Owner Looking for Training? Make Sure to do Your Homework!

New Mexico Town Nixes 'Buyback' After Public Outcry

Hawaii Resident Challenging ‘Suitable Person’ Criterion for Carry Permits

She's finally awake. Democrat Governor Toured the Border as She Demands Federal Aid from Biden

How the Russian Sanctions Still Aren't Working

Baltimore Mayor May Sell Hilton Hotel

Alan Dershowitz Blisters Harvard President, 'Orwellian Groupthink' DEI — But Will the Reckoning Continue?

Just leave now, Mittens. Mitt Romney Gives Mind-Numbingly Ridiculous Answer on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Al Gore Goes Off the Rails About Mental Illness and Climate Change, Then It Gets Worse

Drain the Swamy: Big Leak From the Ramaswamy Campaign Live on Twitter Spaces

Just Gets WORSE: Detailed Critique of Claudine Gay's Admin History BEFORE Becoming Harvard Pres. Leaked

Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #96: How Did Minneapolis Become Such a Commie Hellscape?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: 'I Just Got Out of Prison' T-Shirt Guy Just Got Sent Back

Guns Don’t Kill People; Progressivism Does

CNN Hack Van Jones: ‘Literally Shaking’ Watching ‘Nazi’ Vivek Debate Performance

War Crime and Punishment

The Importance of Fairy Tales in a Christian Culture

For This Year’s War on Christmas, Santa Goes Trans-Racial and Differently-Abled

How Long Before Democrats Turn on John Fetterman?

SHOCKER! Oil-Producing Countries Don't Want to Pledge to Phase Out Oil

BBC Must Release Emails Relating To Martin Bashir’s Princess Diana Interview, Judge Orders

I hate it when that happens. Worm’s rear end develops its own head, wanders off to mate

Most Canadians Live South of Seattle and Other Map Surprises

