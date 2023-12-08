West Coast, Messed Coast™ a Stunning Thing Happened After Hamas Supporters Took Over UW

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report where some of the biggest news of the week happened on West Coast campuses. But this time there's a twist!

Double-secret probation

At the University of Washington, Hamas supporting "from the river to the sea" antisemites held a protest against Jews outside the administration building where the president's office is. And then ... they took over the president's office for nine hours in an act of insurrection. That's not the unusual part of the story.

Protesters brought their LIST OF DEMANDS! which always calls for boycotting the Jewish state of Israel. The rent-a-mob was told to bring "flags, signs, kuffiyahs [sic], and your voices!" That's not the unusual part of the story.

Reminder:

The list of demands was not long, but it contained the usual fare: divest from Israel, cut ties with the formerly Seattle-based airplane builder and defense contractor Boeing, and "end the repression of pro-Palestinian students and faculty." That last demand refers to people on campus not supporting their support of Hamas and their raping, baby-baking genocidal, captagon-cranked terrorists. It makes them feel bad. Please make their hurt feelings stop.

The protesters chanted all the usual kill the Jews nonsense while pretending they weren't calling for an end to the world's only Jewish state "from the river to the sea."

That's not the unbelievable part of the story, though it should be.

This was:

After occupying the administration building and president's office for nine hours, after being warned they'd be "trespassed," and after University Police couldn't handle them, the Seattle Police Department arrived and physically cuffed and escorted 36 of them. At least 100 more protesters were outside, and in some cases blocking doorways, calling for the blood of Jews and chanting.

They were physically removed and "trespassed." That means they're being investigated for breaking the rules and put on double-secret probation.

Hey, it's a start.

Trouble at the Ché Café

Have you ever noticed that the statue of Lenin in Seattle's Fremont area and places like UC San Diego's Ché Café remain unmolested?

Well, hold up because it turns out there's been a bit of a molesting at the student-run, student-fee-sucking homage to the murdering revolutionary (is there any other kind?) Ché Guevara.

The campus cafe, which has been described by the student newspaper since 2014 as a "money pit consistently plagued with safety issues" has seen the light and instituted a "brave space policy — rather than a safe space policy — and a restorative justice policy.”

It turns out that there have been drunk or high revolutionary-friendly men bugging chicks and, in one case, a known rapist reportedly was allowed to spend time inside the music and public house.

The student paper reported that the "student collective," which isn't a collective, has been bailed out by more than $1 million in student fees and has reaffirmed that the place is a sober, all-ages place after several instances of sexual assault and harassment.

A Ché Café Instagram post announcing the crackdown on rapists collected a number of complaints. The student newspaper spoke to a few of the complainants who said, that at almost every show at the musical venue and cafe, "something terrible is happening to somebody."

A Ché Collective member said, “We put countless hours into trying to keep this place a safer venue and trying to listen and believe survivors, and it felt terrible to see so many people commenting that they thought the opposite.”

I don't know why they're surprised the Ché Café isn't a safe space. He was a "racist, homophobe, mass murderer" who set up Cuba's first concentration camp. What's not to love, lefties?

World Economic Forum in pictures

Here are two reasons why the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is just that. In honor of the recent World Economic Forum where John Kerry blew more hot air than Mt. Pinatubo, it's good to remember leaders who are committed to the tenets of Klaus Schwab.

Two of the current West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors are or have been a part of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which seeks to transform the globe into one big country full of windmills, 15-Minute Cities, and no cars. It explains a lot.

Look, there's Governor Hair Gel.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) is a true believer. Washington's gas prices and energy policies show it.

Washington whistleblower

Speaking of Inslee's energy prices, the Washington governor's cabal of WEF-believing robots are accused of retaliating against a state economist who told the truth about what their policies would do to Washington state's gas prices.

KING5 News reported that a now-former state economist with the Washington Department of Transportation filed a claim against the governor and two state agencies for retaliating against him for refusing to lie in his assessment that Jay Inslee's climate claptrap was going to raise gas prices.

Scott Smith "said his career was ruined for his refusal to lie about how a new state policy, according to his mathematical calculations in early 2023, would jack up prices at the pump by 45 to 50 cents per gallon. He said the retaliation and pressure were so great he felt forced to resign." The now-former economist said, "I tried to do the right thing, and they eliminated my job,” Smith told KING5 News. “I didn’t want to quit. I’m an economist. That’s the way I think. I’ve been damaged. I’m 64 years old. I’ve got nowhere to go. They left me no other choice.”

"Trouble started for Smith after the state ushered in a new state policy in January aimed at fighting carbon emissions and climate change," the news site reported. The state's Climate Commitment Act's cap and trade program passed during the COVID closures when only leadership was allowed to be in the Olympia capitol building, debate was limited, and most bills were not allowed to be considered.

Now the state's gas users are paying and people who told the truth about it are being ousted.

Inslee and WEF: a match made in heaven.

Gavin watch

Quotable: Tucker Carlson on the All-In Podcast last week about how he believes Gavin Newsom is a fascist.

Once you decide that "hey, let's just go crazy," and you couple that with true social disorder — like you get to a place where you can't buy anything at the CVS because everything's chained up because shoplifting has been legalized as it has been in California — what you're going to get is fascism. People can't live with chaos, that's one thing they can't deal with, and I've covered a couple of wars and that was my main conclusion. The main problem with war is not that people get killed it's that people have to live with total uncertainty and craziness and that's incompatible with what people want —like that's the worst thing. The worst thing is living in chaos. And we're starting to live in chaos. And the return to order is what scares me. I think Gavin Newsom is a fascist. He's the kind of person who would have no problem, no hesitation, about using the DOJ to imprison his political opponents.

Carlson said Joe Biden is jailing his opponents "but at least he's lying about it." Gavin Newsom, he says, is someone who would jail his opponents and tell people it's because they were somehow a threat to the country.

I know Gavin Newsom. ... one thing I know about [him] is he has the capacity to defeat a lie detector test. Gavin Newsom will say anything he needs to say [unlike Biden who telegraphs when he's lying]. Gavin Newsom's palms don't sweat. His respiration doesn't increase. His body temperature doesn't change. Nothing changes in Gavin Newsom when he lies to your face. There aren't that many people like that. That's a rare quality. Like, to lock down a state, to keep kids from getting an education, to arrest people for surfing, and then go have dinner at the French Laundry, like most people couldn't do that.

"[...] I'll just say that in 50 years of being around a lot of people I've met very few who can behave that way."

When asked if he was electable, Carlson said, "Well, as you know the system in California doesn't include elections. It has nothing to do with what the people think. It's a machine state. It's the most corrupt out of 50."

After commenting about how a non compos mentis Sen. Dianne Feinstein could keep her job and how a "despised" Kamala Harris became a senator, he concluded, "It's a fixed game in California. And it makes me uncomfortable that someone from that political culture, which is an utterly corrupt political culture, an authoritarian political culture, could, like, enter a presidential race because what are you running on if you're Gavin Newsom? ...They think he can win without the consent of voters, which freaks me out."